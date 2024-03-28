Keegan McGregor takes honourable title of Diageo WORLD CLASS Canada Bartender 2024

The Canadian winner will represent Canada at the Diageo WORLD CLASS Global competition in Shanghai China, this coming September.

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Over the past fifteen years WORLD CLASS has supported, trained, and inspired over 400,000 bartenders across the globe. Yesterday, in Halifax Nova Scotia, WORLD CLASS CANADA crowned Keegan McGregor as the WORLD CLASS Canada Bartender of the Year 2024. After demonstrating his bartending prowess in seven unique challenges across a three-day competition, Keegan McGregor from The Highwayman in Halifax , Nova Scotia proved that his style of creativity behind the bar set them apart in the final stages of the competition. Last year's winner, Jacob Martin of Bar Banane in Toronto Ontario, was there to pass the torch to Keegan McGregor who now has the privilege and challenge of moving on to represent Canada at the WORLD CLASS Global competition in Shanghai, China from September 9th - 13th, 2024.

"This has truly been a deadly week and I am deeply humbled and honoured to take home the title of WORLD CLASS Canada Bartender of 2024," said Keegan McGregor, the 2024 winner. "This competition and the other nine competitors from across Canada have pushed my creativity, hospitality style, and bartending craft further than I would have expected and I am excited to represent Canada on a global stage in Shanghai!"

Diageo's WORLD CLASS challenges are crafted to showcase the five key characteristics it takes to be a WORLD CLASS bartender: hosting, craft, flavour analysis, knowledge, and WORLD CLASS advocacy. With each challenge, judges are not just looking for a beautiful cocktail, but also a masterful display of storytelling that embodies these five pillars.

Inspired by the latest industry trends, each challenge requires the use of specific spirits in the Diageo portfolio and is designed to showcase different skills in a bartender's toolkit. Challenges featured spirits from the Diageo Reserve portfolio, including Don Julio, Ketel One Vodka, Tanqueray No. Ten and Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky. Some of this year's activities included Talisker By The Sea, inspired by the amazing seafood in Halifax and meant to showcase the bartender's knowledge of pairing. Love Letter to Hospitality asked bartenders to create a menu of three (3) cocktails that may be enjoyed throughout the course of a meal that were prepared table side and had to tell a cohesive story to truly challenge and showcase each participant's hospitality skills.

"This year we are celebrating fifteen years of WORLD CLASS, a place where we immerse ourselves in cocktail culture and top-tier hospitality. Every year we bring together the most talented bartenders and I am always pleased by our industry's extraordinary creativity and unparalleled sense of community," said Michael Armistead, Diageo Canada's National Reserve and Sponsorship Manager. "We are thrilled to celebrate with Keegan McGregor, our 2024 winner! He deeply impressed our panel of esteemed judges pulling inspiration from his surroundings, as well as his high-quality hospitality and technical bartending skills. We are excited to see how they approach the competition in Shanghai this September at the global final."

When experimenting with your own mixology skills or enjoying award-winning cocktails from your favourite local bartender, WORLD CLASS CANADA reminds you to drink responsibly.

