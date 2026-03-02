THETFORD MINES, QC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, announces the appointment of Mr. Jean-Marc Léveillé as President and interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of KDA and director and President of its subsidiary Groupe Technologique KDA Inc. ("GTK"), effective February 27, 2026.

The Corporation announces the departure of its former President and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Lemieux, who will remain a director of the Company until the next shareholders' meeting. Mr. Lemieux is also stepping down as a director of GTK, a subsidiary of KDA.

"On behalf of myself and everyone at KDA, we thank Marc, the Corporation's founder, for his vision, passion, and determination at KDA, as well as for his commitment over the past ten (10) years to leading the Corporation's activities. We wish Marc all the best in his future endeavors," said Mr. Léveillé.

Mr. Léveillé has been a director of KDA since February 20, 2025, and has the experience and leadership necessary to ensure the Corporation's transition from the development phase of its healthcare technology products to the large-scale commercialization phase. Jean-Marc Léveillé is a CRIA Fellow with a background in organizational transformation, modern governance, and strategic talent management in highly specialized sectors. A former member of senior management and head of human resources at Marine Industrie (Vickers division) in the naval sector and at Héroux-Devtek in the aerospace sector, he contributed to the reorganization and transformation of these companies to world-class standards, where technical and specialized skills were at the heart of business strategies.

As president of Élitis Pharma, Dotemtex Executive Search, Dotemtex Transition, and Prosygma, Mr. Léveillé has spent more than 20 years assisting public, private, and parapublic organizations in modernizing their governance, optimizing their performance, and managing strategic succession. He has also directed the Quebec Philharmonic Orchestra.

Finally, on November 25, 2025, and December 24, 2025, the Corporation announced that it had entered into a share transfer agreement to acquire a twenty percent (20%) interest in the issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary GTK currently held by ERxpert Inc. (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of this agreement, ERxpert has agreed to transfer its shares in the GTK subsidiary to KDA in exchange for thirty-five million (35,000,000) common shares of KDA's share capital.

KDA received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Transaction on December 18, 2025.

Final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange is conditional upon the filing of certain documents and information requested by the TSX Venture Exchange, which will be completed shortly, and final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange will be issued after satisfactory review of the required documents and information.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a Service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers high-quality products and has recognized and respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

