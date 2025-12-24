THETFORD MINES, QC, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, announced on November 25, 2025, that it had entered into a share transfer agreement to acquire a twenty percent (20%) interest in the issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary Groupe Technologique KDA inc. ("GTK") currently held by ERxpert Inc. (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of this agreement, ERxpert has agreed to transfer its shares in the GTK subsidiary to KDA in exchange for thirty-five million (35,000,000) common shares of KDA's share capital.

KDA announces that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Transaction on December 18, 2025.

Final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange is conditional upon the filing of certain documents and information requested by the TSX Venture Exchange on or before January 20, 2026, and final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange will be issued after satisfactory review of the required documents and information.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a Service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers high-quality products and has recognized and respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

INFORMATION: Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]