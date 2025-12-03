KDA GROUP ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CHU DE QUÉBEC-UNIVERSITÉ LAVAL FOR THE DEPLOYMENT OF MEDHERIZE

THETFORD MINES, QC, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership and collaboration agreement with the Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec, Université Laval ("CHU de Québec") for the deployment of its Medherize platform at Hôpital du Saint-Sacrement, one of the CHU de Québec's five hospital facilities.

The Medherize platform is already implemented at Hôpital du Saint-Sacrement. This partnership aims to support breast cancer patients undergoing complex oral treatments, whose follow-up and coordination require close collaboration between hospital teams and community pharmacists. It will also serve as a springboard for expanding the solution to other hospital centers across Quebec, then throughout Canada, and eventually internationally.

Medherize enables real-time therapeutic monitoring through the integration of clinical data, including information from the Dossier Santé Québec (DSQ), and validated clinical protocols that automate the management of adverse effects. The platform provides care teams with a shared and continuous view of each patient's treatment journey, improving coordination and overall care efficiency.

The solution will soon extend beyond breast oncology to encompass a broader range of complex treatments and specialty medications, including biotherapies, additional oncology therapies, as well as treatments for autoimmune and rare genetic diseases.

"Our Medherize solution is designed to support healthcare professionals in delivering optimized and personalized treatments while enhancing patients' quality of life," said Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of KDA.

Dr. Julien Clément, Director of Professional Services and Medical Affairs at the CHU de Québec, added:

"The implementation of Medherize within our institution could potentially allow our healthcare professionals to save time in treatment follow-up and optimize the use of our resources, to the direct benefit of our patients. Our assessment of this technology aligns with our vision of a more efficient healthcare system that is centered on patients' needs."

Ms. M. McNeil Caron, a patient treated at the CHU de Québec and user of Medherize, added: "The follow-up software allows me to easily and instantly access my lab results and other helpful advice. It's very user-friendly. I feel truly confident and well supported."

This partnership with the CHU de Québec has sparked strong interest within the healthcare industry. Several pharmaceutical companies, as well as pharmacy chains and independent pharmacists, have already expressed their intent to adopt or promote Medherize as previously disclosed by the Corporation in its press release dated December 1st, 2025, opening significant opportunities for KDA's business model.

Ultimately, the Medherize project will help improve patients' quality of life and support healthcare professionals by optimizing the management of specialty medications, a complex and critical aspect of modern healthcare.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a Service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers high-quality products and has recognized and respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT THE CHU DE QUÉBEC–UNIVERSITÉ LAVAL

Bringing together Hôpital-Dieu de Québec, Hôpital Saint-François d'Assise, Hôpital du Saint-Sacrement, Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus, the CHUL and Centre mère-enfant Soleil, as well as the Administrative Centre and the Clinico-Logistical Platform, the CHU de Québec–Université Laval is the largest university hospital centre in Québec and one of the three largest in Canada. Providing general and specialized care, and especially highly specialized care, the CHU serves the population of all of eastern Québec and northwestern New Brunswick, representing a catchment area of nearly two million people. Closely affiliated with Université Laval and strongly oriented toward the future, it is a leading hub for university-level teaching in Québec. It also carries a research mission across numerous fields of excellence, technology assessment, evaluation of health intervention methods, innovation to help build the health system of tomorrow, and health promotion. The CHU employs approximately 18,900 people, including 12,608 staff members, 1,574 physicians, dentists and pharmacists, as well as 179 volunteers. Its Research Centre is one of the largest French-language medical research centers in North America, with an annual budget of $132.6 million, 1,138 researchers, 1,562 employees, and 1,234 students. www.chudequebec.ca

Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370