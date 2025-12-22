THETFORD MINES, QC, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce a collaboration with AstraZeneca Canada to support the utility of next-generation sequencing ("NGS") diagnostic testing for patients with metastatic breast cancer at Hôpital du Saint-Sacrement (CHU de Québec – Université Laval). NGS enables parallel analysis of multiple tumor genes to identify clinically actionable biomarkers and support faster, more informed treatment decisions.

The collaboration agreement is non-material, is made effective as of December 2, 2025, and provides for an initial term that may be extended to three years should the project demonstrate successful outcomes.

This initiative will be delivered through Medherize, KDA's digital platform, integrated with the Québec Health Record (Dossier Santé Québec – "DSQ"). Medherize consolidates laboratory results, clinical alerts and patient-reported information into a single workflow for clinicians. By facilitating timely access to genomic testing, the project advances evidence-based practice and helps ensure patients receive timely, safe and personalized care.

The collaboration agreement aims to integrate targeted digital notifications (alerts) within Medherize to support clinicians in optimizing compliance with NGS testing, in alignment with appropriate clinical milestones. These alerts are intended to prompt timely testing, interpretation, and clinical action, thereby supporting consistent adoption of precision oncology practices across the care continuum.

This approach also aligns with the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services' new framework aimed at optimizing the practices of community pharmacists regarding oral anticancer medications (OAMs). The framework outlines responsibilities, including: assessment of the clinical situation, analysis of treatments based on laboratory results, patient education and follow-up plans, detection and management of treatment-related challenges and adverse effects, and ensures continuity of care with other healthcare professionals. Medherize supports these activities by connecting pharmacists to relevant DSQ information, enabling automatic receipt of laboratory results and surfacing clinical alerts and patient reported adverse events to facilitate consistent follow-up.

"This collaboration with AstraZeneca represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Medherize. It confirms the relevance of our approach, which leverages digital technology to provide concrete support to clinical teams and improve the quality of care delivered to patients. Our priority remains enabling better-informed clinical decisions, at the right time, in the direct interest of people affected by cancer," said Yves Marmet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Technologique KDA inc.

"We're proud to invest in partnerships that drive diagnostic innovation and facilitate clinical deployment of genomic testing to ultimately, help patients receive the right treatment at the right time," said Mark Oatway, Head of Oncology Diagnostics, AstraZeneca Canada. "By integrating digital workflows with next-generation sequencing, this collaboration will support faster turnaround from advanced diagnostic testing to treatment selection and more consistent, biomarker‑informed care."

Initially deployed at Hôpital du Saint-Sacrement, the project is designed as a reproducible model that can be extended to other healthcare institutions in Québec, across Canada, and internationally. The same approach can also be applied to other cancer types and emerging classes of targeted therapies

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a Service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers high-quality products and has recognized and respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

INFORMATION: Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]