Katie Lever Appointed General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Privacy Officer of Great Canadian Entertainment

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment, Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Lever as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Privacy Officer. In her new role, Ms. Lever will be responsible for overseeing the company's legal, privacy, and corporate governance functions.

Ms. Lever possesses a deep background in the gaming and hospitality industry. She has served as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for a number of companies in the gaming sector, including Baha Mar, Scientific Games and its acquired entities, Bally Technologies and SHFL Entertainment. She is also an independent board member of GeoComply Solutions Inc. and GBank Financial Holdings, Inc., the parent company of GBank, and is a seasoned expert in corporate law, governance, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, securities law, and government relations.

In addition to her legal expertise, Ms. Lever is a passionate advocate for women in leadership and gaming, and community engagement. She has received several awards, including Great Women of Gaming, 25 People to Watch, Top Ten Women in Gaming, and nomination to the Women's Hall of Fame Nevada. She is an Adjunct Professor at the UNLV Boyd School of Law and a Counsellor and former President of the International Association of Gaming Advisors. Originally from Canada, Ms. Lever is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and the State Bar of Nevada.

"We are delighted to welcome Katie to the Great Canadian family as our new General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Privacy Officer," stated Matthew Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "She brings with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the gaming and hospitality industry. With her leadership, I have no doubt that our legal, privacy, and corporate governance functions will be in excellent hands. We look forward to working with her to continue driving success for our company and upholding our commitment to corporate responsibility and ethical conduct," concluded Anfinson.

Founded in 1982 Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. The Casino Woodbine project is currently underway, which once complete will include a 400-room hotel, 5,000-seat entertainment venue, new parkade, and multiple food and beverage venues.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports over 1400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com

