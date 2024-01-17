TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is delighted to announce it will honour media icon Kara Swisher with its annual CJF Tribute, in recognition of her trailblazing journalism career, fearlessly speaking truth to power within the technology industry.

The annual CJF Tribute recognizes media luminaries who have made an exceptional journalistic impact on the international stage. Past recipients include Nobelist Maria Ressa, André Picard, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Anna Maria Tremonti, Jodi Kantor with Megan Twohey, Jake Tapper, Tina Brown with Sir Harold Evans, Malcolm Gladwell, David Suzuki and Lisa LaFlamme.

The Tribute will be presented at the CJF annual Awards evening on June 12 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

"Reporting on an industry in which relentless speed and disruption are the standard, Kara Swisher's dedication to uncovering the stories that shape our digital world have set a benchmark for journalistic excellence," says CJF chair Kathy English. "With her keen intellect, stellar reporting and unyielding commitment to holding the powerful to account, Swisher outpaced even the tech giants, telling us their stories in a relentless string of scoops. She has helped the public to navigate the complex intersection of media and innovation, and the powers and personalities that have shaped the digital age."

Swisher's latest book, Burn Book: A Tech Love Story, a memoir, history and "necessary recounting" of the powerful figures in the technology industry, will be published on Feb. 24, 2024. The CJF will provide a copy to all attendees at the CJF Awards evening.

A courageous and outspoken journalist, author and podcaster, Swisher, has informed audiences about the Internet business since 1994. Prior to her move to Silicon Valley, she worked at The Washington Post.

It was in Silicon Valley that Swisher's career took a pivotal turn. Amid the Internet boom and dotcom era, she became a frontline reporter, recounting the tech industry's transformation in the pages of The New York Times, among others. Renowned for her incisive reporting, Swisher earned a reputation as a pointed commentator on the evolving relationship between technology and society.

In 2003, Swisher, along with colleague Walter Mossberg, launched the All Things Digital conference and subsequent blog (AllthingsD.com), interviewing tech giants such as Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.

Swisher and Mossberg subsequently co-founded Recode, an influential platform for tech news and events. Building on the legacy of AllThingsD, Recode became a go-to source for breaking stories, in-depth analyses and exclusive interviews. Swisher's editorial leadership at Recode solidified her standing as a no-nonsense interrogator, unafraid to challenge industry leaders and demand transparency.

Her influence extends beyond the written word. As the host of numerous award-winning podcasts, including "Recode Decode," "On with Kara Swisher" and "Pivot" with Scott Galloway, she continues to bring her confrontational interviewing style and unvarnished insights into the biggest stories in tech and culture to a broader audience.

Throughout her illustrious career, Swisher has conducted in-depth interviews with a pantheon of tech titans, including Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bob Iger, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Meg Whitman, Peter Thiel and Mark Zuckerberg.

Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director of the Canadian Journalism Foundation, summarizes Kara Swisher's fearless journalism: "Her relentless pursuit of truth, tech insights and accountability align seamlessly with the CJF's mission to champion journalistic excellence. As an influential voice at the intersection of media and technology, Swisher embodies the commitment to fostering a robust and informed public discourse. Her work is particularly vital in today's landscape, where the influence of tech giants shapes our daily lives. Through her incisive analysis and bold questioning, Swisher not only informs the public but also holds these powerful entities to account, ensuring a more transparent and equitable digital world."

Omar Sachedina, Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor, CTV NATIONAL NEWS, will host this year's CJF Awards Ceremony.

Other awards to be presented at the ceremony include:

CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism;

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

The Landsberg Award;

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting; and

The William Southam Journalism Fellowships.

Fellowships to be recognized include:

The CJF-Narcity News Creator Fellowships;

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships;

CJF Black Journalism Fellowships; and

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics, and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training, and research.

