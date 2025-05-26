Sold-Out CJF Awards Night to Recognize Excellence in Canadian Journalism

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) proudly announces that the CJF Awards, its annual recognition of journalistic excellence, will take place before a sold-out audience on June 12. This year's Awards mark the Foundation's 35th year as a champion of excellence in Canadian journalism.

Elamin Abdelmahmoud, host of CBC COMMOTION will host the sold-out CJF Awards on June 12. At the event, Bob McKeown, former host of CBC's The Fifth Estate, will receive the CJF Lifetime Achievement Award. Journalist, podcaster and documentary filmmaker Tanya Talaga will receive the CJF Tribute. The Toronto Star team of Deborah Dundas and Betsy Powell will receive a CJF Special Citation. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Program highlights include the CJF Tribute, honouring journalist, podcaster, documentary filmmaker and award-winning author Tanya Talaga for her unwavering commitment to Indigenous storytelling and her profound impact on Canadian journalism. The award will be presented by award-winning journalist, author, filmmaker, and podcast host and producer Michelle Shephard. Juno Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer and songwriter Aysanabee will make a special appearance to pay tribute to Talaga.

In addition, the CJF will honour the Toronto Star with its Special Citation for its groundbreaking investigation into the sexual abuse that Andrea Skinner, daughter of Canadian literary giant Alice Munro, suffered at the hands of Munro's husband, despite Alice Munro's awareness of the abuse. The months-long investigation, reported by Deborah Dundas and Betsy Powell, demonstrated extraordinary courage and sensitivity, illuminating the darkest shadows of human experience.

Elamin Abdelmahmoud, host of CBC Radio's daily arts, pop culture and entertainment show COMMOTION will host the awards evening at the Royal York Hotel. More than 500 journalists, media executives and business leaders from across Canada are attending to celebrate excellence in Canadian media over the past year.

An additional evening highlight will be the Lifetime Achievement Award presentation to Bob McKeown, in recognition of his decades-long record of excellence in investigative journalism, reporting from more than 60 countries and winning dozens of awards and honours as a reporter, host, producer, writer and documentary filmmaker. Allya Davidson, executive producer of The Fifth Estate will present the award.

"For the past 35 years, the CJF celebrated and supported the best in Canadian journalism," notes Natalie Turvey, CJF's President and Executive Director. "This year, we are again thrilled to gather with distinguished guests to pay tribute to excellent journalists and media from across the country, and to honour the essential role that quality journalism plays in a healthy democracy. We couldn't do this without our many supporters, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who makes our mission possible."

In addition to the Tribute and the Lifetime Achievement Award, the following awards will be presented:

The CJF will also recognize the recipients of the following fellowships and bursaries:

The CJF gratefully acknowledges the support of CIBC, presenting sponsor of the 2025 CJF Awards.

"CIBC is proud to support the Canadian Journalism Foundation and its important work," says CJF Board member Allison Mudge, CIBC Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs. "Journalism plays a vital role in providing facts and information that empower citizens and foster informed communities. We recognize the valuable contributions of journalists and celebrate their dedication to truth, integrity and the pursuit of excellence that defines their work."

The CJF also thanks supporters Google News Initiative, Rogers Communications, Labatt Breweries of Canada, McCain Foods, Intact, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, CTV News, Canada Life, Sobeys, Scotiabank, RBC, FGS Longview Communications, KPMG, Canadian Bankers Association, WSP, Jackman Foundation, Canadian Medical Association, Accenture, Aga Khan Development Network, Apple Canada News, Bennett Jones LLP, Blakes, Canadian Women's Foundation, CPP Investments, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, OLG, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, Greenrock Real Estate Advisors, CDPQ, Zai Mamdani/Mamdani Family Foundation, North Horizon, Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail and Massey College .

In-kind sponsorship is provided by Beehive Design, The Canadian Press, Bespoke Audio Visual, MLSE and Porter Airlines.

For more information on the June 12 event, visit the CJF Awards site.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics, and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training, and research.

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For more information contact Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]