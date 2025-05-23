CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists Awarded

TORONTO, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce that Alexa Toguri-Laurin of Concordia University in Montreal will receive the 2025 CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists.

Funded by Media Profile , an independent Canadian public relations firm, the $5,000 bursary aims to support racialized journalism students, a group that has historically been underrepresented in the industry.

Alexa Toguri-Laurin of Montreal, Que., is the recipient of the 2025 CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Toguri-Laurin, an award-winning student journalist intends to bring what she learned reporting on Montreal's Chinese community for school assignments and The Link newspaper to reporting on her own Japanese-Montreal community, focusing on the survival of Japanese-Canadians in Second World War internment camps. "We make up only 0.1 per cent of Montreal's population," she notes, "yet we possess so many stories and perspectives that have not been shared."

Says Alison King, president of award sponsor MediaProfile: "We are happy to support Alexa's goal of pursuing stories and issues around accessibility and intergenerational trauma that are important to the Japanese-Canadian community. We're proud that BIPOC student journalists can benefit from our support through this bursary."

For her part, selection committee member Amber LeBlanc says: "Alexa shows a commitment to bravely telling independent stories in her community and a real aptitude for chasing and detailing local news and is shining an important light on topics relevant to Montreal. I look forward to seeing where she takes her storytelling next."

Toguri-Laurin will be recognized at the CJF Awards on June 12, at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

CIBC is the presenting sponsor of the 2025 CJF Awards.

