KAPAWE'NO FIRST NATION, TREATY 8, GROUARD, AB, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Last week, Chief Sydney Halcrow of the Kapawe'no First Nation and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced the settlement agreement regarding the Kapawe'no First Nation's Treaty 8 Agricultural Benefits specific claim. This achievement marks a significant step toward addressing Canada's past wrongs and renewing the nation-to-nation relationship with the Kapawe'no First Nation.

This specific claim arises from Canada's failure to provide agricultural benefits pursuant to Treaty 8, including farming implements, seeds and livestock. After a successful ratification vote by the nation, the settlement was signed by the Kapawe'no First Nation in December 2022 and by Canada in January 2023. In the settlement agreement, Canada agreed to provide compensation totalling $21.8 million.

Honouring Canada's legal obligations to First Nations and working collaboratively to renew relationships are key to addressing historical wrongs and to advancing reconciliation.

Quotes

"Most of the benefits of this settlement agreement are also boosting the local economy, as most of the funds have been spent in the local areas. We want to thank Minister Marc Miller for coming to our nation to reaffirm the signing of this agreement. We also want to thank the Government of Canada for working hard to make this settlement agreement a reality."

Sydney Halcrow

Hereditary Chief, Kapawe'no First Nation

"This settlement with Kapawe'no First Nation shows what we can achieve when we work together on shared priorities. This settlement is an important step forward in creating new opportunities for the Kapawe'no First Nation to advance their ongoing work to improve community well-being and promote local economic initiatives. Thank you for your tireless work on this settlement agreement and for welcoming me to your nation."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Kapawe'no First Nation is located in Grouard , about 30 km northeast of High Prairie, Alberta . The First Nation's six reserves comprise 1,562 hectares of land.







, about 30 km northeast of . The First Nation's six reserves comprise 1,562 hectares of land. Currently, 27 Treaty 8 First Nations have settled their respective agricultural benefits claims under the Treaty 8 Agricultural Benefits Framework approved in 2016. Nine other Treaty 8 agricultural benefits claims have also been settled within other global settlements, resulting in a total of 36 settled Treaty 8 agricultural benefits claims.







From when the Specific Claims program began in 1973 to January 31, 2023 , 646 specific claims, totalling $11.3 billion in compensation, have been resolved.







, 646 specific claims, totalling in compensation, have been resolved. From January 1, 2022 , to January 31, 2023 , 55 specific claims were resolved for $2.4 billion in compensation; 72 specific claims were filed with the Minister; and Canada made an offer to negotiate on 71 specific claims.

