Co‑operators to provide accessible and convenient insurance to RV owners and outdoor enthusiasts

BILLINGS, Mont., May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Kampgrounds of America (KOA), the world's largest system of privately held campgrounds, and Co‑operators, a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, have partnered to bring recreational vehicle (RV) insurance to adventurous Canadians.

Co‑operators' RV insurance is specifically designed for Canada's nature enthusiasts, offering affordable and reliable coverage for a range of outdoor vehicles, including trailers, campers, motorhomes, motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs and snowmobiles. Co‑operators are the first to bring a suite of recreational vehicle products to a national audience on an online platform.

"Canadians represent a significant demographic of Kampgrounds of America campers both in Canada and in the United States," explained Diane Eichler, Sr. Vice President of Marketing at Kampgrounds of America, Inc. "Co‑operators shares our commitment to meeting the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, empowering Canadians to spend more time outdoors with confidence. We are delighted to enhance the experience for Canadian campers through this partnership."

Co‑operators stands out for its accessible and convenient insurance options, offering standalone RV coverage at competitive rates and the flexibility to bundle with home or auto insurance for additional savings.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Kampgrounds of America, bringing financial security to the outdoor enthusiast community in Canada," said George Hardy, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Co‑operators. "This relationship marks not only a significant milestone in Co‑operators strategic vision for recreation vehicles, but also demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive coverage tailored to the diverse needs of campers nationwide. Together we look forward to enhancing the camping experience and ensuring peace of mind for all our valued clients."

To learn more about Co‑operators RV insurance and bundle discounts, visit koa.com/marketplace/cooperators.

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of "connecting people to the outdoors and each other," the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.

ABOUT CO‑OPERATORS

Co‑operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co‑operators has more than $64 billion in assets under administration. Co‑operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians since 1945. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT:

KOA: [email protected]

Co-operators: [email protected]

SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited