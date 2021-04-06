Kamal Verma appointed CNE of Canadian Nuclear Partners

In addition, Mr. Verma will also join Laurentis Energy Partners as an Executive Advisor, helping to drive Laurentis's commitment to safe and high-quality performance, and its client interaction, while further diversifying the company's support of the worldwide CANDU-6 fleet.

"Mr. Verma's appointment strengthens the executive leadership team for both Laurentis and CNP and positions Laurentis to provide an industry-leading engineering service," said James Lauritsen, Managing Director of Laurentis Energy Partners.

Mr. Verma brings several decades of CANDU power plant experience, from new build construction/commissioning to operations and refurbishment. He was most recently the Vice-President CANDU 6 Fleet Engineering for SNC-Lavalin Nuclear/Candu Energy. As an active member of the nuclear industry, Mr. Verma also served as President of the Pacific Nuclear Council for two years up to 2020 and is currently the First Vice President and the incoming President of the Canadian Nuclear Society.

During his career, Mr. Verma has directed and managed multiple engineering projects, dealing closely with nuclear power utilities in Romania, Argentina, Canada, China, South Korea and Taiwan to deliver engineering projects. This included 21 years at Point Lepreau covering commissioning and site engineering supporting maintenance/operations, over two years in China covering commissioning of Qinshan NPP Units 1&2, and over nine years in Romania covering commissioning of Cernavoda Unit 2 and as the AECL/SNC-Lavalin Nuclear on-site senior technical advisor for both Cernavoda Units. With this background, Mr. Verma will be able to support CNPSA's recent wins in C1 refurbishment and other engineering contracts.

With Mr. Verma's extensive knowledge in engineering, operations and maintenance of Ontario nuclear power plants, Laurentis and CNP will also be able to provide a unique service to the global CANDU community.

Through CNP, Laurentis this year was awarded a contract by Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica (SNN), Romania's state-owned nuclear utility, for work in the planned refurbishment of Unit 1 of the two-unit CANDU nuclear station at Cernavoda. The contract calls on Laurentis, through CNP, to develop a conservation program to protect the integrity of the Unit 1 reactor systems while it is drained of heavy water during refurbishment.

About Laurentis Energy Partners

Laurentis Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, is an innovator and leader in the clean-energy industry, offering expertise in nuclear, hydro, and solar generation, inspections and engineering, nuclear transportation and materials recycling, and medical isotopes. Canadian Nuclear Partners SA (CNP) is a subsidiary of Laurentis, serving the European market.

Laurentis opened an office in Bucharest, Romania, in 2020. It also has operations in: Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Pickering, east of Toronto; Port Elgin, in Bruce County, Ontario; Saint John, New Brunswick; and a research laboratory at McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, Ontario.

