Just in time for the holiday season, Staples Canada launches same-day delivery with Instacart nationally

Hundreds of amazing new products, unmatched delivery options and extended store hours round out Staples' holiday plans

Staples Canada now offers unparalleled fulfillment options for this holiday season. The only Canadian retailer with two-hour same-day delivery (through Instacart), two-hour buy-online and pick-up in-store, and free next-day delivery to 85 percent of Canadians.





Hundreds of amazing uniquely thoughtful gifts, the best technology brands, exclusive product lines, including General Supply Goods + Co. and gry mattr by Joe Mimran . Find your holiday inspiration at our Gifting Centre online at staples.ca/holiday or in-store.





Personalized gifts through Solutionshop, to get them reminiscing this holiday season, including canvas prints, puzzles, fleece blankets, calendars and more.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - With the busy holiday season in full swing, Staples Canada is taking the stress out of gift giving for Canadians with expert advice, extended store hours, hundreds of exclusive new products, industry-leading shipping services, curated gift guides and an expanded partnership with Instacart offering same-day delivery at stores across the country.

Following a successful pilot in the Greater Toronto Area, Staples Canada has launched same-day delivery with Instacart across all provinces where the app is available. Staples Canada is Instacart's first office and technology product partner.

Staples Canada customers can have their working and learning products and holiday gifts delivered in as fast as one hour by placing their order through the Instacart app or Instacart.ca. Thousands of products are available for purchase through Instacart. Expansion of the program covers all areas that Instacart currently services in Canada.

"It's all about helping our customers have a less hectic holiday season, and we're doing that by making sure their holiday gifts arrive quickly and on time," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. "This is an incredible convenience and complements our expansive staples.ca delivery network and eCommerce experience."

Instacart same-day delivery joins Staples Canada's extensive list of quick and convenient delivery options available through staples.ca . The company has robust delivery capabilities as it manages its own fleet and offers next-day delivery to 85 percent of the Canadian market, as well as two-hour buy online, pick up in-store.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Staples Canada to offer a convenient, time saving solution for busy Canadians across the country," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "From holiday gifts to office essentials, customers can now get what they need delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour."

In addition to the convenience of same-day delivery, Staples Canada is helping customers ace the holiday shopping season with a number of expanded services, products and seasonal features, including:

Exclusive new brands : Five exciting exclusive brands and over 400 new products just in time for the holiday season, including General Supply Goods + Co., a stylish new collection rooted in nostalgia and Canadian heritage.





: Five exciting exclusive brands and over 400 new products just in time for the holiday season, including General Supply Goods + Co., a stylish new collection rooted in nostalgia and Canadian heritage. Online holiday gifting centre: Canada's gifting destination for uniquely thoughtful gifts has created an immersive online gifting centre to help Canadians find gift that get them at staples.ca/holiday.





gifting destination for uniquely thoughtful gifts has created an immersive online gifting centre to help Canadians find gift that get them at staples.ca/holiday. Destination for thoughtful, personalized gifts: Visit Solutionshop for thoughtful, personalized gifts that will get them reminiscing this season, including canvas prints, puzzles, fleece blankets, calendars and more.





Visit Solutionshop for thoughtful, personalized gifts that will get them reminiscing this season, including canvas prints, puzzles, fleece blankets, calendars and more. In-store expert advice and extended seasonal store hours : To help Canadians enjoy a stress-free holiday season, Staples Canada will be bolstering associate staff levels across Canada to support with expert advice, tech services, customer service and much more. Stores will also offer shoppers extended hours for the holiday season, where permitted. For store holiday hours, visit stores.staples.ca.





To help Canadians enjoy a stress-free holiday season, will be bolstering associate staff levels across to support with expert advice, tech services, customer service and much more. Stores will also offer shoppers extended hours for the holiday season, where permitted. For store holiday hours, visit stores.staples.ca. One-stop mail and ship destination: Customers can visit any one of Staples Canada's 305 locations across the country, purchase a holiday gift, pack it and then ship it using a wide-range of shipping services from FedEx, Purolator and Canada Post, including within Canada , throughout the United States and internationally. In addition to shipping services, customers can protect their deliveries and enjoy peace of mind by redirecting FedEx shipments to a participating Staples store for convenient, simple and secure pickups during the busy holiday season.

For more holiday shopping inspiration, visit staples.ca or check out Staples Canada's new Working + Learning Blog and Spotlight Magazine at staples.ca/spotlightmagazine

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 305 locations across the country and online at staples.ca. The company offers three co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna and Oakville under the banner Staples Studio. Since its transformation to The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada has been demonstrating a renewed commitment to small businesses and consumers, through expanded services that go beyond printing in Solutionshop, thousands of new products, tech services, special events, and informative content with the Spotlight Speaker Series and newly-launched blog. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information, or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Media Contacts: Alessandra Saccal, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2363, alessandra.saccal@staples.ca; Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2714, kathleen.stelmach@staples.ca; David Dwyer, Golin, 647-828-0140, DDwyer@golin.com

Related Links

http://www.staples.ca

