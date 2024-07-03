Just in time for summer: Staples Kids Learn + Play available now in more than 100 stores and nationally online

Innovative zone with hundreds of educational tools and toys expands into select Staples Canada stores to help boost youth learning and development

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Just in time for the final bell of the school year, Staples Canada is announcing the expansion of its highly successful and engaging Staples Kids Learn + Play concept into more than 100 stores across Canada – the largest single-year expansion in the company's 33-year history. The curated collection of educational tools and toys is available in-store and online (Staples.ca/Kids), offering children, parents and educators hundreds of innovative picks from leading brands to engage young minds, spurring year-round learning.

"As parents, we know that there's always the need to keep our kids engaged and learning – especially if they're learning through play," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "Since introducing Staples Kids Learn + Play in eight stores last year, we've seen a strong customer response. We're excited to further expand the Kids Learn + Play experience to more stores, benefitting parents, young learners and educators alike."

With this expansion into more than 100 additional stores, the new Staples Kids Learn + Play concept will be available in 129 Staples stores by the end of August, growing its footprint as Canada's leading provider of educational tools and toys for kids.

About Play-Based Learning

Staples Kids Learn + Play is centered around play-based learning: the process of learning by doing. When kids perform hands-on activities, they actively participate in the learning process and develop key skills such as cognitive, fine motor, sensory, discovery and exploration. Play-based learning fosters their growth, development and helps set them up for success.

In-Store Experience

The Staples Kids Learn + Play experience in stores is designed to be exciting, inviting and interactive: bright, colourful environments where several locations host fun and free in-store events for kids. The zones feature top toys and games categorized by four foundational learning and development pillars. This design enables consumers, parents, grandparents, educators and daycare owners to find the perfect play-based tool, based on skill set or their own individual needs and preferences. Key brands for each learning and development skill set are outlined thought in-store displays. The zone also features an activity space for kids to use at their leisure.

The four foundational learning and development categories include:

Online Experience

Customers can discover the entire Staples Kids Learn + Play collection at Staples.ca/Kids . The online experience is organized by age and skill set, so that shoppers can browse a curated assortment based on how they'd like to browse products and shop.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca , printing and shipping services at Staples Print , and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional , Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture , Denis Office Supplies , Monarch Office Supply Inc . and Beatties . Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , or TikTok .

