Junior Achievement (JA) Canada: Providing free access to financial literacy education to youth - online or in classrooms

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - JA Canada is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Financial Literacy Month by expanding access to free financial literacy programs to students in grades 3-12 through our new online platform. With the launch of a new learning management platform, jacampus.org, JA's financial literacy programs are now accessible to all youth who have internet access.

The need for strong financial literacy skills has been highlighted during the pandemic. The importance of saving, investing wisely, and managing debt have become increasingly important to Canadians. Learning these skills early helps to ensure financial stability throughout one's life. Now students can learn these skills online as well as in the classroom.

JA's Campus provides access to financial literacy programs that can be completed by students on their own, or under the guidance of any adult. These free programs are based on JA's proven in-person programs but have been adapted for online learning.

Students who go through a JA program learn fundamental concepts that help them develop the ability and discipline to make wise personal and financial decisions. JA programs provide real-life knowledge and experience to help young people make informed saving and spending decisions, learn how to effectively manage a budget, and understand how major decisions such as staying in school impact future financial success and help them achieve their life goals. Students develop money management skills and habits that they can take right through their lives.

"Teaching youth about sound money management early in life sets them up to be confident and smart about dollars and cents. They feel empowered knowing they can manage money and debt wisely, as well as save for the future. This confidence is even more important now due to the pandemic." said Scott Hillier, President and CEO at JA Canada.

JA's programs would not be possible without the generous support from donors. This support allowed JA to reach over 150,000 young Canadians with a JA program – either in class or online - during the 2019-2020 school year. "We are grateful to have the support of so many outstanding corporate partners," said Hillier. "Their support allows us to deliver JA programs – such as More Than Money, Dollars with Sense and Economics for Success - completely free of charge. It also allowed us to create online programs when students and educators needed them most."

For more information on our programs visit us at http://jacanada.org/program-overview or visit jacampus.org to access our online programs.

ABOUT JA CANADA:

As the largest youth business education organization in Canada, JA works in partnership with educators, volunteers and businesses to education students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Since 1955, JA has educated and inspired more than 5,000,000 Canadian youth, giving them the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in school, business and life.

SOURCE JA Canada

For further information: Karen Gallant, Vice-President, Programs & Charter Services, [email protected], 647-435-1113