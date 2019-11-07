Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Québec
Nov 07, 2019, 14:21 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Québec (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.
The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Robert Pidgeon on November 7, 2019.
The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Québec, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.
|
Party
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Liberal Party of Canada
|
Jean-Yves Duclos
|
18,047
|
Bloc Québécois
|
Christiane Gagnon
|
17,722
|
Conservative Party of Canada
|
Bianca Boutin
|
8,118
|
New Democratic Party
|
Tommy Bureau
|
6,220
|
Green Party of Canada
|
Luc Joli-Coeur
|
2,949
|
People's Party of Canada
|
Bruno Dabiré
|
674
|
Parti Rhinocéros Party
|
Sébastien CoRhino
|
349
|
Pour l'Indépendance du Québec
|
Luc Paquin
|
119
More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca
