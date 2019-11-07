Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Québec

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Québec (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount. 

The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Robert Pidgeon on November 7, 2019.

The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Québec, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.

Party

Candidate

Votes

Liberal Party of Canada

Jean-Yves Duclos

18,047

Bloc Québécois

Christiane Gagnon

17,722

Conservative Party of Canada

Bianca Boutin

8,118

New Democratic Party

Tommy Bureau

6,220

Green Party of Canada

Luc Joli-Coeur

2,949

People's Party of Canada

Bruno Dabiré

674

Parti Rhinocéros Party

Sébastien CoRhino

349

Pour l'Indépendance du Québec

Luc Paquin

119

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

