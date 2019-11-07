Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Québec

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Québec (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.

The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Robert Pidgeon on November 7, 2019.

The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Québec, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.

Party Candidate Votes Liberal Party of Canada Jean-Yves Duclos 18,047 Bloc Québécois Christiane Gagnon 17,722 Conservative Party of Canada Bianca Boutin 8,118 New Democratic Party Tommy Bureau 6,220 Green Party of Canada Luc Joli-Coeur 2,949 People's Party of Canada Bruno Dabiré 674 Parti Rhinocéros Party Sébastien CoRhino 349 Pour l'Indépendance du Québec Luc Paquin 119

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca

Related Links

http://www.elections.ca

