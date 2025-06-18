GATINEAU, QC, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Battle River–Crowfoot ( Alberta ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

The date of the by-election must be announced between June 29 and December 15, 2025. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.

between June 29 and December 15, 2025. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that Battle River–Crowfoot by-election can be held is Monday, August 4, 2025.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

