Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Port Moody - Coquitlam

News provided by

Elections Canada

Nov 07, 2019, 14:24 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Port Moody—Coquitlam (British Columbia) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount. 

The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Nitya Iyer on November 7, 2019.

The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Port Moody—Coquitlam, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.

Party

Candidate

Votes

Conservative Party of Canada

Nelly Shin

16,855

New Democratic Party

Bonita Zarrillo

16,702

Liberal Party of Canada

Sara Badiei

15,695

Green Party of Canada

Bryce Watts

3,873

People's Party of Canada

Jayson Chabot

821

Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada

Roland Verrier

57

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca

Related Links

http://www.elections.ca

Organization Profile

Elections Canada

You just read:

Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Port Moody - Coquitlam

News provided by

Elections Canada

Nov 07, 2019, 14:24 ET