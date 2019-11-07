Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Port Moody - Coquitlam
Nov 07, 2019, 14:24 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Port Moody—Coquitlam (British Columbia) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.
The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Nitya Iyer on November 7, 2019.
The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Port Moody—Coquitlam, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.
|
Party
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Conservative Party of Canada
|
Nelly Shin
|
16,855
|
New Democratic Party
|
Bonita Zarrillo
|
16,702
|
Liberal Party of Canada
|
Sara Badiei
|
15,695
|
Green Party of Canada
|
Bryce Watts
|
3,873
|
People's Party of Canada
|
Jayson Chabot
|
821
|
Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada
|
Roland Verrier
|
57
More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca
Share this article