Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Port Moody - Coquitlam

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Port Moody—Coquitlam (British Columbia) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.

The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Nitya Iyer on November 7, 2019.

The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Port Moody—Coquitlam, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.

Party Candidate Votes Conservative Party of Canada Nelly Shin 16,855 New Democratic Party Bonita Zarrillo 16,702 Liberal Party of Canada Sara Badiei 15,695 Green Party of Canada Bryce Watts 3,873 People's Party of Canada Jayson Chabot 821 Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada Roland Verrier 57

