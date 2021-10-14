Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Brome - Missisquoi

Elections Canada

Oct 14, 2021, 09:54 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Brome–Missisquoi (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.

The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Claude Dallaire on October 12, 2021.

The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Brome–Missisquoi, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.

Party

Candidate

Votes

Liberal

Pascale St-Onge

21,488

Bloc Québécois

Marilou Alarie

21,291

Conservative

Vincent Duhamel

9,961

NDP-New Democratic Party

Andrew Panton

3,828

People's Party - PPC

Alexis Stogowski

1,982

Green Party

Michelle Corcos

1,466

Free Party Canada

Maryse Richard

961

VCP

Lawrence Cotton

216

Independent

Dany Desjardins

145

Christian Heritage Party

Susanne Lefebvre

133

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

