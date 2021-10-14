Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Brome - Missisquoi

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Brome–Missisquoi (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.

The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Claude Dallaire on October 12, 2021.

The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Brome–Missisquoi, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.

Party Candidate Votes Liberal Pascale St-Onge 21,488 Bloc Québécois Marilou Alarie 21,291 Conservative Vincent Duhamel 9,961 NDP-New Democratic Party Andrew Panton 3,828 People's Party - PPC Alexis Stogowski 1,982 Green Party Michelle Corcos 1,466 Free Party Canada Maryse Richard 961 VCP Lawrence Cotton 216 Independent Dany Desjardins 145 Christian Heritage Party Susanne Lefebvre 133

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

