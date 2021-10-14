Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Brome - Missisquoi
Oct 14, 2021, 09:54 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Brome–Missisquoi (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.
The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Claude Dallaire on October 12, 2021.
The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Brome–Missisquoi, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.
|
Party
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Liberal
|
Pascale St-Onge
|
21,488
|
Bloc Québécois
|
Marilou Alarie
|
21,291
|
Conservative
|
Vincent Duhamel
|
9,961
|
NDP-New Democratic Party
|
Andrew Panton
|
3,828
|
People's Party - PPC
|
Alexis Stogowski
|
1,982
|
Green Party
|
Michelle Corcos
|
1,466
|
Free Party Canada
|
Maryse Richard
|
961
|
VCP
|
Lawrence Cotton
|
216
|
Independent
|
Dany Desjardins
|
145
|
Christian Heritage Party
|
Susanne Lefebvre
|
133
More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations: 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca
Share this article