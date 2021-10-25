Journey through an incredible world of awe-inspiring insects in Bug Lab, a new immersive exhibition at Ontario Science Centre

"Bugs are some of the most fascinating creatures on the planet, which is why we're thrilled to share the magic, brilliance and wonder of Bug Lab with Science Centre visitors," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. " Bug Lab is a vivid and extraordinary experience that celebrates the remarkable genius of bugs – and reminds us of their lasting contributions to many human innovations."

Featuring massive, detailed models of seven bug species, Bug Lab explores the abilities and strengths of each one through distinct and immersive chambers designed to emulate natural habitats. In each chamber, visitors learn about the unique skills of a certain species, from the aeronautical abilities of the dragonfly to the surgical skills of the jewel wasp and much more. Visitors will also learn how humans are applying bug genius to solve some complex challenges, such as using spider venom to treat cancer.

"For 450 million years, bugs have been getting smarter. From brain surgery to teamwork to the power of flight – they really can do it all. Now they're sharing their genius to help humans make the world a better place," says exhibition co-creator and Weta Workshop CEO and co-founder, Sir Richard Taylor.

Combining entomology and technological innovations with surreal set pieces, Bug Lab offers wide appeal and is suitable for visitors of all ages.

"With Bug Lab, the Ontario Science Centre continues to deliver highly engaging and entertaining science-related content that sparks curiosity and a love of learning in visitors of all ages," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "I encourage everyone to safely visit the Ontario Science Centre and learn about the many important ways bugs have helped to inspire amazing and innovative technologies."



Bug Lab runs from October 27, 2021 until April 2, 2022. Access to the exhibition is included with general admission to the Science Centre. Capacity is limited so timed tickets must be purchased in advance online. In accordance with provincial regulations, all visitors aged 12 and older must show proof of being fully vaccinated (paper or digital copy) along with valid ID to visit the Ontario Science Centre. Additionally, face masks are mandatory in the building at all times, and physical distancing measures are in place.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About Te Papa

Te Papa is the national museum of New Zealand, combining science, art, history and the culture of New Zealand's indigenous Māori people. Since opening in 1998, it has been recognized as a world leader in innovative museum experiences, attracting over 1.5 million visitors a year, in a country of only four million people. Te Papa's previous co-creation with Weta Workshop, Gallipoli: The scale of our war has smashed records for exhibition attendance, and its touring exhibition Whales | Tohora has attracted more than two million visitors at venues throughout the United States. See more at www.tepapa.govt.nz

About Weta Workshop

For over 20 years, five-time Academy Award®-winning Weta Workshop has applied creativity and craftsmanship to blockbuster films and hit television series including The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, King Kong, Avatar, District 9, Thunderbirds Are Go and Ghost in the Shell. This diverse, innovative company is also a tourist destination, producer of consumer products, interactive studio in collaboration with Magic Leap, behind-the-scenes facility, and creator of public sculptures and exhibitions, including Te Papa's record-breaking Gallipoli: The scale of our war. CEO Richard Taylor is involved in all projects, from concept to completion. See more at www.wetanz.com

