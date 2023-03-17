JOURNALISTS FOR HUMAN RIGHTS RELEASES A SERIES OF SPECIAL REPORTS BY LISA LAFLAMME

LISA LAFLAMME TRAVELS TO KENYA AND TUNISIA IN POWERFUL SERIES FOCUSING ON WOMEN'S RIGHTS

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR), the home-grown Canadian charitable organization focused on mobilizing international media to raise awareness around human rights and governance, now in its 21st year, has partnered with one of Canada's preeminent journalists to develop 4 mini-documentaries. The mini-docs, created by award-winning Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme during recent, on-the-ground reporting in Kenya and Tunisia, tells the story of gender-based violence and discrimination against women, and how journalism plays an imperative role in creating a more just, fair and safe world for all. The project was funded by Canadian non-profit organization Bigger Than Our Borders, where Canada's international cooperation sector addresses issues to create a more equitable, healthy and resilient world. It will be launched on a designated segment of JHR's YouTube channel starting Friday, March 17 at 9 a.m. ET.

In one of the mini-docs, the Founding Director of the Greenland School in Kenya, Purity Gikunda, tells Lisa LaFlamme how the school offers teen mothers access to education and the chance to better their lives beyond motherhood. The young mother profiled, Serafina, found Purity through a mobilization of media campaign by JHR, showing how powerful journalism is, and underlining its ability to bring positive change.

In Tunisia, domestic violence against women has been an entrenched national problem, exacerbated by the pandemic. In one of the mini-docs, Lisa LaFlamme uncovers how women's participation in politics remains a complex challenge within a transitioning democracy. However, a new post-pandemic law in Tunisia seeks to improve access to shelters for women and children escaping domestic violence. This legislative progress was realized following a JHR-supported media campaign that drove public and government awareness of the rising gender-based violence during the pandemic.

In Kenya, female journalists report the highest rates of sexual harassment in newsrooms, according to a global media study involving 20 countries. JHR, in partnership with the Kenya Media Sector Working Group, launched a committee with a mandate to address sexual harassment within the Kenyan media. As one of its first major undertakings, the committee has introduced a model sexual harassment policy for the industry. In the mini-doc Kenya Sexual Harassment Policy, Lisa LaFlamme tells the story of how this policy pushes for a gender-inclusive culture, allowing for more women to work as reporters, free from harassment, in a safe space.

"The world continues to recognize March 8th as International Women's Day, but it is important to understand that there is a long way to go, here in Canada and globally, to reach the ultimate goal of equality, safety and a world free from gender-based violence," said Rachel Pulfer, Executive Director of Journalists For Human Rights. "Yet despite the challenges worldwide, Lisa's powerful storytelling shows the extent to which positive, systemic change for women and girls, and by extension for communities, is possible—even in the most difficult of circumstances, through the compounded challenges of Covid-19. We are thankful to Global Affairs Canada for supporting our work on gender and human rights. If the kinds of results on display in these mini-documentaries are possible, through all the challenges of Covid-19, there's no limit to what could be accomplished with expanded support," said Pulfer. "At JHR, we remain vigilant in our focus to help journalists tell the stories that create a fairer, safer world where human rights are consistently respected. Lisa's work on this investigative series is invaluable to our efforts. It is a unique privilege to have Lisa help tell these important stories," concluded Pulfer.

"There are few organizations that do the challenging work that JHR has committed to globally," said Lisa LaFlamme. "For me, this series is about the critical role that journalism plays in keeping human rights issues in the spotlight. These are important, often underreported stories. A school for teenage mothers - victims of sexual abuse, tackling lopsided newsrooms where there is a lack of women in leadership and reporting roles, combatting the endemic problem of gender-based violence and the need for shelters and most importantly, education – these can be tough stories to tell. But they are also life-changing – and a reminder that with the work of organisations like JHR, a better and more equal future is possible," concluded LaFlamme.

For additional information about JHR visit https://jhr.ca/ and follow jhrnews on Twitter.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 21 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries.

