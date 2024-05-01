Journalists for Human Rights Launches New Project in Europe to Empower Independent Russian and Belarusian Journalists to Combat Information Manipulation

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - In partnership with the Government of Canada, Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is launching an initiative, "Activating Independent Russian and Belarusian Journalists to Combat Information Manipulation". This initiative is dedicated to empowering independent Russian and Belarusian journalists facing severe censorship and repressive laws.

The project will work to assist Russian and Belarusian independent journalists in combating information manipulation and further empower them with up to date skills to produce fact-based, human rights-centered reporting. Emphasizing support for media organizations in forced exile in Eastern Europe, including the Baltic States, JHR collaborates closely with local journalism organizations and authorities to provide support for fostering resilience .

"In the face of escalating censorship and disinformation by authoritarian regimes, the resilience of independent Russian and Belarusian journalists is more critical than ever. Together, we can combat the shadow of misinformation and protect the truth," stated Bill Killorn, Interim Executive Director of JHR.

"Thanks to independent media, Belarusians remain resilient to state and Russian propaganda despite censorship and bans. But I won't take it for granted. The Minsk regime is fighting for people's minds. Thus, we rely on support for independent media and content initiatives to promote democratic values and press freedom." Said Hanna Liubakova, Belarusian journalist

The project provides digital security training, investigative journalism workshops, and mental health support, among other resources. It aims to enhance journalistic standards and fortify journalists against transnational repression and intimidation, ensuring their safety and amplifying their voices across borders.

Our thanks to CNW Group for their partnership.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 21 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For additional information about Journalists for Human Rights, please visit https://jhr.ca/ and follow @jhrnews on Twitter.

SOURCE Journalists for Human Rights (JHR)

For further information: To request an interview with Bill Killorn, please contact: Harris / E: [email protected], M:437-987-8144