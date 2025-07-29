JHR calls for immediate protection of journalists and humanitarian access in Gaza

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) joins the call led by over 100 humanitarian organizations , demanding an immediate end to Israel's policy of restricting aid to Gaza, which has led to mass starvation, including of journalists.

According to the International News Safety Institute (INSI), lack of food and clean water has severely impacted journalists' ability to do their jobs in Gaza. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) warns that Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid are "starving Gazan journalists into silence."

JHR also amplifies the call by INSI urging Israel to allow international journalists into Gaza, so they can stand alongside their Palestinian colleagues, who have been working under some of the most difficult and dangerous conditions in the world, and support them in documenting the harsh realities facing the Palestinian people.

JHR reiterates its calls for all parties to respect international humanitarian law, ensure the safe entry and exit of journalists, and ensure accountability for attacks on the press.

Since the start of the conflict, more than 186 journalists have been killed, including 178 Palestinian, six Lebanese and two Israeli media workers. The CPJ states this is the deadliest conflict for journalists in its 33 years of data collection.

The survival of journalists is essential to the free flow of information and to bearing witness in times of war.

No journalist should be killed for doing their job – or starved for telling the truth.

With the United Nations hosting a special session on Palestinian statehood in New York this week, JHR calls on all parties in the international community to uphold their obligations under international law and ensure that those who bear witness are not silenced by violence.

