Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) Statement on Journalist casualties in the Israel-Gaza war
21 Dec, 2023, 19:05 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is gravely concerned by the number of journalist causalities in the Israel-Gaza war, which now sits at 68 journalists and media workers.
JHR calls on all parties to ensure the safety of journalists in the region to work without threat or interference.
These 68 journalists and media workers are:
Abdallah Alwan
Assem Kamal Moussa
Haneen Kashtan
Samer Abu Daqqa
Duaa Jabbour
Ola Atallah
Hassan Farajallah
Shaima El-Gazzar
Abdullah Darwish
Montaser Al-Sawaf
Adham Hassouna
Mostafa Bakeer
Mohamed Mouin Ayyash
Mohamed Nabil Al-Zaq
Farah Omar
Rabih Al Maamari
Ayat Khadoura
Bilal Jadallah
Abdelhalim Awad
Sari Mansour
Hassouneh Salim
Mostafa El Sawaf
Amro Salah Abu Hayah
Mossab Ashour
Ahmed Fatima
Yaacoub Al-Barsh
Ahmed Al-Qara
Yahya Abu Manih
Mohamed Abu Hassira
Mohamed Al Jaja
Mohammed Abu Hatab
Majd Fadl Arandas
Iyad Matar
Imad Al-Wahidi
Majed Kashko
Nazmi Al-Nadim
Yasser Abu Namous
Duaa Sharaf
Saed Al-Halabi
Ahmed Abu Mhadi
Salma Mkhaimer
Mohammed Imad Labad
Roshdi Sarraj
Roee Idan
Mohammed Ali
Khalil Abu Aathra
Sameeh Al-Nady
Mohammad Balousha
Issam Bhar
Abdulhadi Habib
Yousef Maher Dawas
Salam Mema
Husam Mubarak
Issam Abdallah
Ahmed Shehab
Mohamed Fayez Abu Matar
Saeed al-Taweel
Mohammed Sobh
Hisham Alnwajha
Assaad Shamlakh
Shai Regev
Ayelet Arnin
Yaniv Zohar
Mohammad Al-Salhi
Mohammad Jarghoun
Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi.
JHR remains concerned about the safety of journalists in the region and denounces the violence against innocent civilians. JHR supports upholding international humanitarian law and requests for every effort to be made to safeguard Journalists around the world.
Every effort must be made to prevent further violence and devastation of lives and livelihoods. We continue to fervently hope and pray that peace and stability prevail.
About Journalists for Human Rights
Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 21 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For additional information about Journalists for Human Rights, please visit https://jhr.ca/ and follow @jhrnews on Twitter.
