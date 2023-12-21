Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) Statement on Journalist casualties in the Israel-Gaza war

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is gravely concerned by the number of journalist causalities in the Israel-Gaza war, which now sits at 68 journalists and media workers.

JHR calls on all parties to ensure the safety of journalists in the region to work without threat or interference.

These 68 journalists and media workers are:



Abdallah Alwan

Assem Kamal Moussa

Haneen Kashtan

Samer Abu Daqqa

Duaa Jabbour

Ola Atallah

Hassan Farajallah

Shaima El-Gazzar

Abdullah Darwish

Montaser Al-Sawaf

Adham Hassouna

Mostafa Bakeer

Mohamed Mouin Ayyash

Mohamed Nabil Al-Zaq

Farah Omar

Rabih Al Maamari

Ayat Khadoura

Bilal Jadallah

Abdelhalim Awad

Sari Mansour

Hassouneh Salim

Mostafa El Sawaf

Amro Salah Abu Hayah

Mossab Ashour

Ahmed Fatima

Yaacoub Al-Barsh

Ahmed Al-Qara

Yahya Abu Manih

Mohamed Abu Hassira

Mohamed Al Jaja

Mohammed Abu Hatab

Majd Fadl Arandas

Iyad Matar

Imad Al-Wahidi

Majed Kashko

Nazmi Al-Nadim

Yasser Abu Namous

Duaa Sharaf

Saed Al-Halabi

Ahmed Abu Mhadi

Salma Mkhaimer

Mohammed Imad Labad

Roshdi Sarraj

Roee Idan

Mohammed Ali

Khalil Abu Aathra

Sameeh Al-Nady

Mohammad Balousha

Issam Bhar

Abdulhadi Habib

Yousef Maher Dawas

Salam Mema

Husam Mubarak

Issam Abdallah

Ahmed Shehab

Mohamed Fayez Abu Matar

Saeed al-Taweel

Mohammed Sobh

Hisham Alnwajha

Assaad Shamlakh

Shai Regev

Ayelet Arnin

Yaniv Zohar

Mohammad Al-Salhi

Mohammad Jarghoun

Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi.

JHR remains concerned about the safety of journalists in the region and denounces the violence against innocent civilians. JHR supports upholding international humanitarian law and requests for every effort to be made to safeguard Journalists around the world.

Every effort must be made to prevent further violence and devastation of lives and livelihoods. We continue to fervently hope and pray that peace and stability prevail.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 21 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For additional information about Journalists for Human Rights, please visit https://jhr.ca/ and follow @jhrnews on Twitter.

