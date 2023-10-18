Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) Statement:

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) deeply mourn the tragic loss of life of so many civilians, including 17 Journalists in the Middle East. We are gravely concerned by the escalating humanitarian crisis that is causing widespread suffering.

JHR denounces the violence against innocent civilians and supports upholding international humanitarian law.

JHR acknowledges that many of our partners are going through a difficult time due to the recent events. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of all those affected. We are deeply concerned about the safety of journalists working in challenging circumstances. We remain committed to working with our journalists and partners to report on human rights objectively and to provide sustainable solutions that support peace and development in the region.

Every effort must be made to prevent further violence and devastation of lives and livelihoods. We hope that peace and stability prevail.

Our thanks to CNW Group for their partnership.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 21 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For additional information about Journalists for Human Rights, please visit https://jhr.ca/ and follow @jhrnews on Twitter.

SOURCE Journalists for Human Rights (JHR)