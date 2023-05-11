JOURNALISTS FOR HUMAN RIGHTS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RACHEL PULFER AWARDED 2023-24 NIEMAN FELLOWSHIP AT HARVARD UNIVERSITY

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) proudly announced that its Executive Director Rachel Pulfer has been awarded the twenty-seventh Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University.

For more than 80 years, the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard has welcomed some of the world's most accomplished journalists, giving them the gift of time and intellectual resource to fortify their work, innovate in their fields, and elevate the standards of their industry. The Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship is funded by a publicly subscribed permanent endowment in memory of Martin Wise Goodman, late President of Toronto Star Newspapers Limited.

"Rachel's impressive career to date has exemplified a deep commitment to both the practice of journalism, but also to the journalistic community around the world," said Jonathan Goodman, Chair of the Canadian Nieman Fellowship. "Rachel makes journalism better; a year at Harvard University as a Nieman Fellow representing Canada will only amplify and radiate her future impact on the profession."

Speaking about the Nieman Class of 2024 that Ms. Pulfer joins, Ann Marie Lipinski, curator of the Nieman Foundation, said: "These inspiring journalists are working to elevate and redefine our industry at a critical moment. The vast possibilities offered by changing modes of creation and communication invite new approaches to our work, and the severe threats against journalism around the globe demand them. I'm excited to support the research of these fellows as they work to strengthen journalism and contribute to the Harvard community in important ways."

JHR, the home-grown Canadian charitable organization focused on mobilizing international media to raise awareness around human rights and governance, will soon announce an interim Executive Director to oversee the organization during Ms. Pulfer's time at Harvard, confirmed Michael Cooke, chair of the Board at JHR.

"We congratulate Rachel on this richly deserved honour," said Mr. Cooke. "We recognize that this is not only a tribute to Rachel's inspiring leadership, her dedication to excellence and to the power of journalism in furthering human rights, it is also a testimony to the vital work of JHR as an organization. We wish Rachel every success in what is certain to be an exciting time of personal and professional growth. And as we look forward to her return next year, we will continue our work – as our organization remains focused on furthering the cause of human rights and human dignity around the world."

Rachel Pulfer has served as JHR's Executive Director since October 2011. Under her leadership, the organization expanded its scope of operations from one continent to four. This included adapting JHR's innovative community-led model of media development work overseas to successful programming on Indigenous and then BIPOC rights in Canada, working to help journalists in Canada and across 12 countries in Africa and the Middle East combat misinformation and disinformation during the global pandemic and beyond, and moving into the Middle East and North Africa in the wake of the Arab Spring.

"It is a huge honour to join the Nieman Class of 2024 as a Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellow," said Ms. Pulfer, who will study the intersection of journalism, human rights and international development during her time at Harvard. "For me, this is an opportunity to transform more than a decade of impact and learnings from JHR's global initiatives into work that will help inform and engage Canadians directly in the global effort to strengthen human rights and media freedoms worldwide. There is game-changing potential here, which I'm excited to tap into. And I am beyond grateful to the Goodman family for their support of me and other Canadians to have this opportunity."

Under Ms. Pulfer, JHR has won several regional and national awards acknowledging the impact of its programs.

Such recognition includes the Michener-Baxter Award for Exceptional Service to Canadian Journalism in 2022, the 2018 Bill Hutton Award for Excellence in Journalism from RTDNA Canada, the 2018 Ontario Heritage Award, the 2013 Canadian Ethnic Media Award for Innovation for the Indigenous Reporters Program and others.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 21 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For additional information about Journalists for Human Rights, please visit https://jhr.ca/ and follow @jhrnews on Twitter.

