Journalists for Human Rights Calls for the Immediate Dropping of Charges Against Journalist Brandi Morin

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - In a united front, press freedom and journalism organizations held a press conference to urgently call for the Edmonton Police Services to drop all charges against Indigenous journalist Brandi Morin. On January 10, Morin was arrested while diligently covering a police raid on an encampment, despite her compliance with journalistic standards.

Morin, an award-winning journalist known for her commitment to truth and human rights, was filming from a safe distance and had clearly identified herself as a journalist. Yet, she was singled out, handcuffed, and detained for five hours. She now faces obstruction charges, which carry a severe penalty of up to two years in prison.

"Journalism is a fundamental pillar of democracy. In their pursuit of truth and accountability, journalists play a vital role as check and balance on power and authority. They do this work so that citizens can be better informed on the issues that impact their lives. It is a challenging job that often puts journalists in uncomfortable or unsafe situations, especially when they are covering issues of conflict with authorities.

This incident is not only a violation of Morin's rights but also an alarming indication of the challenges and dangers faced by journalists globally. Journalists for Human Rights stands with Brandi Morin and journalists around the world in their work documenting events and maintaining transparency in democratic societies.

The democracy we enjoy here in Canada is not something that we should take for granted. We must work at it. Encampments like the one in Edmonton are present in communities across Canada, and the economic forces that cause them are not going away. This is an issue that we need to face together in a safe, just and accountable way, not in an aggressive and adversarial manner.

JHR calls for the charges against Morin to be dropped and asks for an approach of patience and cooperation as journalists across Canada continue to cover these difficult topics." Said Bill Killorn, JHR interim executive director.

JHR, along with other national and international press groups, condemns this act of harassment and calls for the immediate retraction of these charges. The press conference featured speakers including Brandi Morin, her lawyer Richard Mirasty, and representatives from the Canadian Association of Journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders, the Indigenous Journalists Association, Amnesty International, and others.

JHR reiterates the essential role of journalists in safeguarding democracy and the free exchange of information.

About Journalists for Human Rights (JHR):

JHR is an organization committed to ensuring journalists can work freely and safely, particularly in areas where press freedom is under threat. We advocate for the rights of journalists and support the free flow of accurate and fair information, which is vital for healthy democracies.

