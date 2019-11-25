/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Journalists for Human Rights (JHR)/

JHR will also welcome Gordon N. Fisher / JHR William Southam Journalism Fellow Dana Gibreel of Jordan, South African youth leader Siyabulela Mandela, Valerie Chort, Vice President Corporate Citizenship at RBC and Executive Director, RBC Foundation, Toronto Star columnist and Indigenous journalist Tanya Talaga, Thunder Bay journalist Jolene Banning, The Auctionista, and JHR Board Chair and Toronto Star Editor Emeritus Michael Cooke to the stage.

Special thanks to Presenting Sponsor CTV News for your fulsome support, both of this event and of JHR's programming.

Partner Sponsors include Accenture, CBC, the Canadian Press, Global News and Paramount Fine Foods.

We are also welcoming The Logic as our Media Innovation Sponsor, Toronto Life as the Lead Media Sponsor, and the National Post as our Press Media Sponsor. Unifor, Proof and Airbnb are our Gold Sponsors this year.

Great thanks to our Hospitality Sponsors, Ontario Craft Wineries and Steamwhistle Breweries, and to the Auctionista and Westbury National.

Says Journalists for Human Rights Executive Director Rachel Pulfer: "Without all of your support, this event and the programs it helps fund would not happen. Thank you!"

Our thanks to CNW Group for sponsoring this announcement

Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 17 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with 15,565 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, with Syrian journalists in Turkey, South Sudan, Jordan, Kenya, and with Indigenous communities in Canada. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca.

SOURCE Journalists for Human Rights (JHR)

For further information: please contact Janine deVries at 416 413 0240 x 210 or Janine@jhr.ca

Related Links

www.jhr.ca

