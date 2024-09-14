JOSH ROSS WINS BIG AT THE 2024 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

ROSS NAMED ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY EDMONTON'S BEST HOTELS, MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR, AND SECURES SINGLE OF THE YEAR WITH TROUBLE

MACKENZIE PORTER CROWNED FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JAMES BARKER BAND TAKE HOME THE COVETED FANS' CHOICE AWARD AND GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

JADE EAGLESON AWARDED FORD F-150 ALBUM OF THE YEAR FOR DO IT ANYWAY

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR GOES TO OWEN RIEGLING

The 2024 CCMA Awards Presented By TD Is Available For Streaming On CTV.ca And The CTV App With An Encore Presentation Airing Saturday, September 21 At 12 P.M. ET On E! And 8 P.M. ET On CTV2.

Visit CCMA.org For A Full List Of The 2024 CCMA Awards Presented By TD Winners

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) celebrated Canada's biggest night in country music; the 42nd annual CCMA Awards presented by TD. Taking over Rogers Place in Edmonton, the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD featured a powerhouse line-up of performers and presenters, and saw Josh Ross crowned the top winner of the evening, taking home a trio of awards including Entertainer of the Year presented by Edmonton's Best Hotels, Male Artist of the Year, and Single of the Year for his smash hit Trouble.

MacKenzie Porter earned the title of Female Artist of the Year, while James Barker Band notched a win in Group or Duo of the Year and earned themselves the coveted Fans' Choice Award. Rising star Owen Riegling scooped up the the CCMA Award for Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year, and Jade Eagleson rounded out the night, winning the Ford F-150 Album of the Year for Do It Anyway.

MEDIA NOTE: The most up-to-date list of 2024 CCMA Award winners can be found at ccma.org/2024-ccma-award-winners throughout Country Music Week 2024. Social graphics can be found HERE and photos can be found via the folder HERE.

OFFICIAL 2024 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD WINNERS

Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year

Owen Riegling

Single of the Year

Trouble - Josh Ross

Group or Duo of the Year

James Barker Band

Male Artist of the Year

Josh Ross

Female Artist of the Year

MacKenzie Porter

Entertainer of the Year presented by Edmonton's Best Hotels

Josh Ross

Fans' Choice Award

James Barker Band

Ford F-150 Album of the Year

Do It Anyway - Jade Eagleson

About the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards presented by TD. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2024 and the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters, and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund".

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.97 trillion in assets on July 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched conventional television network for the past 23 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

