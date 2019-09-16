Jon Hamm and SkipTheDishes Celebrate All Things Canada

"For us, this first commercial is a tribute to our Canadian roots," says Kendall Bishop, Director of Marketing - Brand & Campaigns at SkipTheDishes. "Jon's comedic delivery leans into some of our most iconic Canadianisms while celebrating the relationship Skip has created with our customers as Canada's most popular food delivery app."

In a survey to Canadians, Skip asked which of Jon's Canada-isms spoke to them the most—and the surprising second runner up to the mighty maple leaf was a tie between poutine and… Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Moose Jaw aside, it's clear that Canadians are what they eat. From poutine to tourtiere to shareable Timbits, here are some "Oh Canada" highlights from 2019 so far:

Ontario leads the nation in poutine orders . With nearly 650,000 orders so far this year, Ontario is on track to have close to a million poutine orders by 2020!





. With nearly 650,000 orders so far this year, is on track to have close to a million poutine orders by 2020! Alberta orders the most Montreal smoked meat sandwiches AND tourtiere.





Canada's largest order was $4004 of nothing but beef. Someone in Toronto can boast that they've placed SkipTheDishes' largest order of the year and it contained no sides, no drinks, no desserts—just beef.





Someone in can boast that they've placed SkipTheDishes' largest order of the year and it contained no sides, no drinks, no desserts—just beef. BC has ordered almost 300,000 individual Timbits. That's somewhere around 1250 Timbits every single day. But the real question is: how many were sour cream glazed?





That's somewhere around 1250 Timbits every single day. But the real question is: how many were sour cream glazed? Calgary is home to Canada's most active SkipTheDishes user. With 735 orders placed between January and September, this Calgarian has placed an average of three orders a day, every day.

The campaign was led by creative agency Arrivals + Departures and will debut on September 16th. It will also make an appearance on Global Canada during the premiere of both Survivor and the final season of Modern Family, as well as during the Big Brother finale.

About SkipTheDishes

At SkipTheDishes, we know you deserve great delivery. As Canada's most popular food delivery app, we deliver millions of orders every month to hungry Canadians. Our world-class, unparalleled technology powers a network with tens of thousands of restaurant partners coast-to-coast in hundreds of communities.

SkipTheDishes is proudly part of the Just Eat Group. Headquartered in the UK, Just Eat is a world-leader in the food delivery marketplace, with Skip's renowned technology accelerating their global growth.

