Jollibee Expands to Edmonton's Southeast Side with New Store Opening on February 18

"We've seen an amazing response to our three existing locations in the city of Edmonton and we have been long awaiting to expand our footprint in Alberta," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "We have proudly opened 21 Jollibee locations across Canada so far and it is our sincerest hope to continue bringing joy to our existing and new customers."

Before you head to Jollibee's new location, here's what you need to know:

Address : 881 Tamarack Way NW Edmonton AB T6T 0X2

How To Order : This location will feature a drive-thru window as well as indoor dining. For optimal convenience, customers can order food to-go and online via Jollibee's seamless ordering app (available at the App Store and Google Play), the jollibeefoods.com website and the DoorDash delivery platform.

: This location will feature a drive-thru window as well as indoor dining. For optimal convenience, customers can order food to-go and online via Jollibee's seamless ordering app (available at the App Store and Google Play), the jollibeefoods.com website and the DoorDash delivery platform. Opening Week Promotions:

Free Jollibee Chicken Sandwich with $15 In-Store Purchase : Beginning February 18 through February 20 , the first 50 customers to spend at least $15 in-store will receive a free Jollibee Chicken Sandwich with their order. Available for Dine-In, Drive-Thru, and To-Go customers.

Free Jollibee Chicken Sandwich with $15 Online Purchase: Beginning February 18 through February 20 , the first 50 customers to spend at least $15 online will receive a free Jollibee Chicken Sandwich with their order. Available for customers ordering via jollibeefoods.com and the Jollibee app.

For those new to the brand, here are Jollibee's must-try menu items:

Jolly Crispy Chicken : The holy grail menu item is Jollibee's bone-in fried chicken that is audibly crispy on the outside while remaining juicy and tender on the inside every single time. We suggest dipping every bite in a side of Jollibee's silky, savory gravy.

Spicy Jolly Crispy Chicken : The deliciously crispy and juicy chicken you know with a spicy kick.

: The deliciously crispy and juicy chicken you know with a spicy kick. Jollibee Chicken Sandwich : A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Jollibee Chicken Sandwich : Features a sriracha mayo and is topped with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

: Features a sriracha mayo and is topped with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Peach Mango Pie: Features real Philippine mangoes, peaches, and an unbelievable light and flaky crust.

The excitement leading up to Jollibee's first opening in South Edmonton (3803 Calgary Trail NW (Unit 914) Edmonton, AB T6J 7A9) back in 2019 led to customers camping outside as early as three days ahead of the official opening in order to get their hands on Jollibee's delicious menu. Since then, the brand has opened two more locations in the city, including: Jollibee-West Edmonton (17136 90th Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5T 4C8), and Jollibee-Edmonton Kingsway Mall (1 Kingsway Garden Mall Northwest Unit 2003 Edmonton, AB T5G 3A6).

Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants established worldwide and is quickly expanding their footprint across North America. Get updates on Jollibee's upcoming 2022 store openings by following @jollibeecan on Facebook and @jollibeecanada on Instagram.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. Recently, the Jollibee Group announced that it will acquire 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

SOURCE Jollibee

For further information: Kristyn Puvogel, Ogilvy, [email protected]