Jollibee and Global Girl Group KATSEYE Ignite Partnership to Create Joyful New Connections with Their North American Fans

Bringing Jollibee lovers and EYEKONS together, the dynamic pairing will feature an exclusive merch drop and more deliciously exciting experiences coming soon!

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Jollibee, the beloved global restaurant brand renowned for its great-tasting menu and joyful dining experience, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the internationally acclaimed girl group, KATSEYE. This landmark collaboration unites the restaurant brand's rich heritage of bringing families and communities together through delicious food with the dynamic girl group's vibrant energy and rapidly growing global fanbase of EYEKONS.

Designed to reflect the shared energy of two global icons, Jollibee and KATSEYE are launching a partnership to create joyful new connections with their North American fans.

This collaboration is a natural fit, rooted in Jollibee and KATSEYE's shared ability to spark joy among their global fanbases. Jollibee, with its unique flavors, universally loved offerings like its crispy, juicy Jolly Crispy Chicken, and welcoming service, has cultivated a loyal following across generations and cultures. Its journey from a humble ice cream parlor in the Philippines to a global QSR powerhouse mirrors the aspirational rise of KATSEYE, a group known for its youthful pop sound, diverse talent, and dedication to connecting with devoted fans worldwide.

Both Jollibee and KATSEYE are currently taking the world by storm. Recently named the "best fast food fried chicken" by USA TODAY for the second year in a row, Jollibee is always looking for ways to bring joy to its community through next-level food and more. Having just sold out their Beautiful Chaos tour, KATSEYE continues to raise the bar, delivering hit after hit. With each brand at the top of its game, this collaboration is a moment fans won't want to miss.

The partnership will kick off with a special merchandise drop on August 15. Complex, the media brand known for its sharp pulse on pop culture, will exclusively house the three custom Jollibee x KATSEYE items, which are designed to capture the upbeat and stylish nature of this perfectly fitting partnership. Quantities are extremely limited, so fans are encouraged to act quickly, as items are likely to sell out.

Shared Dream Tank Top: With its cosmic flair and clean lines, this tank captures the bold energy of EYEKONS chasing big dreams across galaxies, with a Jollibee twist.

With its cosmic flair and clean lines, this tank captures the bold energy of EYEKONS chasing big dreams across galaxies, with a Jollibee twist. Double Drop Denim Tote: Sturdy, stylish, and made to carry happiness, this two-sided denim tote flips between subtle flex and full fan mode.

"Jollibee always strives to bring people together through the universal language of delicious food and shared moments of joy," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee North America. "This is precisely why partnering with KATSEYE, a group that deeply resonates with a diverse, global audience and embodies such positive energy, is a perfect match for our beloved brand. Their passion and vibrant spirit align seamlessly with our distinctive heritage of fostering community and happiness. We're incredibly excited to join forces with such a talented group of women and create unforgettable experiences for our fans."

Following the August 15 merch drop, Jollibee and KATSEYE will continue to surprise fans with exclusive, joy-filled experiences that blend bold flavor and fierce style. From crave-worthy bites to limited-edition collectibles, the partnership is just getting started—so keep your eyes (and taste buds) ready. More announcements are on the way that will bring both brands' communities together in unforgettable ways.

"We could not be happier to partner with Jollibee, a brand that we've been truly obsessed with for a long, long time," stated KATSEYE. "This collaboration feels incredibly authentic to us, and it's all about good vibes, bold flavor, and making memories with our EYEKONS. We can't wait to share this journey with both our fans and Jollibee's – it's going to be beautifully chaotic."

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to become one of the top five restaurant companies in the world. For Jollibee x KATSEYE partnership updates, as well as upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements, be sure to follow along at @jollibeecanada on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram and @jollibeecanada on TikTok.

KATSEYE—comprising Daniela (Cuban/Venezuelan-American, from Atlanta, GA), Lara (Indian, from New York, NY), Manon (Ghanaian-Italian, from Zurich, Switzerland), Megan (Chinese-American, from Honolulu, HI), Sophia (Manila, Philippines), and Yoonchae (Seoul, South Korea)—has quickly risen to international prominence with their captivating performances, unique sound, and dedicated fanbase. A powerhouse of diverse talent, KATSEYE embodies the spirit of modern pop, inspiring millions with their music and message. To learn more, subscribe to updates at katseye.world or follow them at @katseyeworld on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is the one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio which includes 19 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a four-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

SOURCE Jollibee

CeCe Xue, Ogilvy, [email protected]