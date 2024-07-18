HALIFAX, NS, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Nova Scotia, released a joint statement:

"The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia have finalized a new Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) agreement that will continue to provide predictable, long-term, and stable funding to communities across Nova Scotia. The renewal of this agreement means that the critical infrastructure that supports housing will continue to be built, maintained, and expanded.

Infrastructure investments are essential to creating communities where Canadians want to live, work, and raise families. CCBF has supported major infrastructure projects in Nova Scotia including the Halifax Common Pool reconstruction ($8.4 million), the Antigonish Water Storage Tower ($1.3 million), Transit Cape Breton bus purchases ($1.3 million). In addition, since 2015, CCBF has supported over 520 road infrastructure projects in communities across Nova Scotia (over $299 million).

With the deal announced today, communities in Nova Scotia will receive over $318 million in CCBF funding over the next five years.

Upgrading municipal infrastructure that people rely on is an important part of addressing the housing crisis. Community growth needs affordable homes as well as infrastructure, such as public transit, recreation centres, and modern water and wastewater systems.

We are proud of working together to build more inclusive and connected communities by creating the public infrastructure that the people of Nova Scotia need."

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities