GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, the Honourable Kamal Khera, together with Brazilian Minister of Racial Equality, the Honourable Anielle Franco, today issued the following statement:

"The Governments of Canada and Brazil are committed to promoting inclusion and taking action against racism and discrimination. Both Brazil and Canada have incredibly diverse populations, which have been a distinctive strength for our countries. Diversity has provided us with significant opportunities to advance our efforts in fostering more inclusive and resilient societies.

Racial discrimination has a direct impact on social cohesion, as it prevents our citizens from participating fully, as their true selves, in the social, political, and economic life of our country. Racism is incompatible with our shared democratic values.

As such, our governments are pleased to signal our intention to develop a Canada-Brazil Partnership on Racial Equity and Inclusion. This Partnership will embody our shared belief that advancing rights-based, open, democratic and inclusive societies, along with adopting intersectional anti-racist approaches, ultimately leads to a more prosperous, peaceful, and sustainable world. The Partnership will provide a framework for collaboration in combatting racism in Canada and Brazil.

Our shared vision is to create an inclusive, equitable society free of racism or discrimination – where everyone can fully and meaningfully participate in, and enjoy the benefits of, the economic, cultural, social, and political spheres. It also represents a shared aim to eliminate racial discrimination and promote equitable opportunities, particularly for people of African Descent, living in Canada and Brazil.

Further information on this Partnership will be communicated as it is developed; in the interim, Canada and Brazil will continue to work together through existing international initiatives currently in place, including the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, and the UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination."

Associated Links

Minister Khera participates in the UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination

Follow us on Twitter (X)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Media enquiries, please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]