WINNIPEG, MB, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Winnipeg Police Service are working together to keep prohibited weapons out of our communities.

In January 2023, CBSA Officers at the Vancouver Air Cargo Operations intercepted and seized a package of three stun guns destined for a Winnipeg resident. Information concerning the seizure was shared with the Winnipeg Police Service, resulting in the arrest of an adult male suspect.

On May 4, 2023, Community Support Unit officers from the North District of the Winnipeg Police Service attended the residence, where they located the suspect and placed him under arrest without incident.

A 38-year-old male from Winnipeg is facing the following charge:

Unauthorized Importing of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

He was released with conditions.

Quotes:

"We're taking action to keep our communities safe – seizing illegal weapons and ensuring those who break the law are held accountable. I want to recognize and thank our CBSA officers and the Winnipeg Police Service for their collaboration and their continued vigilance at our borders and in our communities."

- Lisa Laurencelle-Peace, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, CBSA

Quick Facts:

In 2022, the CBSA kept more than 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets.

For the latest firearms enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including prohibited weapons, can be found here.

