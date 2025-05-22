Joint CBSA and RCMP investigation into a human trafficking network leads to sentencing of three individuals

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ -The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are announcing that three individuals have entered guilty pleas and have been sentenced in connection with a joint investigation into human trafficking and employing foreign nationals without authorization.

On April 23, 2025, Christian Vitela pled guilty to employing foreign nationals without authorization under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. He received a conditional discharge with two years of probation with the condition that he not employ foreign nationals.

On February 5, 2024, Mario Roca Morales pled guilty to three counts of human trafficking in violation of the Criminal Code. On February 27, 2024, he was sentenced to eight and a half years' incarceration.

On February 14, 2023, Miurel Bracamonte pled guilty to employing a foreign national without authorization, in violation of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Bracamonte received a four-month conditional sentence plus an additional eight months' probation. Additionally, she was ordered to pay $2,771 in restitution to the victim.

In 2018, the RCMP's Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment and the CBSA's Southern Ontario Region began a joint investigation into human trafficking and unauthorized employment of foreign nationals. The foreign nationals entered the country as visitors via Toronto Pearson International Airport, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport. The investigation revealed these individuals were trafficked into employment in different lines of work, mostly in the Hamilton-Niagara Region, through employment agencies operated by members of the group who had facilitated their entry into Canada. The foreign nationals were exploited by the group members and their respective companies.

RCMP and CBSA, along with the Hamilton Police Service and several other police services in July and September of 2019, conducted eight search warrants in the Golden Horseshoe area, seven in Hamilton and one in Milton. They discovered 84 foreign nationals, living in deplorable conditions, upwards of 25 people living in a single house and others with infestations of bed bugs, cockroaches and other vermin. These search warrants and investigation led to charges of Human Trafficking, Material Benefit and Employing Foreign Nationals Without Authorization being laid in 2021 and 2022. The final court process was completed in April of 2025.

If you have information about suspected human trafficking or foreign nationals being illegally employed, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. If you wish to report criminal activity in your area, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Quotes

"I am proud of the efforts of Canada Border Services Agency investigators in ensuring the rights, safety and well-being of the victims in this investigation. The charges and subsequent sentencing reflect a comprehensive investigation and our unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity of Canada's immigration system. The CBSA and the RCMP engage in ongoing collaboration to enhance border security and ensure that individuals who violate the law are held accountable for their actions."

- Abeid Morgan, A/Director, Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"The Royal Canadian Mounted Police seeks to preserve the safety and security of all members of the public in Canada, regardless of their citizenship. The high quality of this investigation is reflected in the fact that all three individuals entered guilty pleas. I commend the ongoing efforts and commitment of our members and the members of the CBSA who both work diligently to safeguard our borders."

- Staff Sergeant Sylvain Tessier, Acting Officer in Charge, Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment

Quick facts

The CBSA identifies, investigates and pursues prosecution of individuals and entities that engage in or facilitate immigration fraud and other violations of the Customs Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act .

and other violations of the and the . In 2024, the CBSA opened 184 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act .

. The CBSA receives referrals for suspected immigration offences from a variety of sources, including partner organizations and other government departments. Members of the public can report suspicious immigration activities through the Border Watch Line or by calling 1-888-502-9060.

