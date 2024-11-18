TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Frozen pizza needs a new voice, could it be you? Say goodbye to takeout and discover a premium, mouthwatering frozen pizza experience with Dr. Oetker Canada.

Dr. Oetker - #FrozenPizzaPublicist

For too long, frozen pizza has been overlooked, often seen as the go-to for late night cravings, and quick meals on the go. But let's face it – pizza has always been more than that. It's been a reliable presence in our most cherished moments: comforting, familiar, and, of course, irresistibly delicious. Whether you're enjoying a cozy dinner at home, hosting a movie marathon with friends, or sharing a family meal, Dr. Oetker Canada is here to elevate those moments, and make them even more special.

"We want to reshape how Canadians think about frozen pizza, and we're looking for a visionary, bold publicist (or just frozen pizza's biggest fan) with fresh ideas who can help us tell that story," states Laura Jones, Marketing Manager of Dr. Oetker Canada.

Ready to change the pizza game? Whether you're a pizza lover, a foodie, or just someone with a great idea, now's your chance to show the world that frozen pizza deserves so much more love and recognition. This is your opportunity to reignite the buzz around frozen pizza and prove it's so much more than just a meal — it's a flavour-packed experience that brings people together and creates happiness, one slice at a time!

Dr. Oetker is calling on all Canadians to share their most creative, funniest, and heartwarming posts and videos on social media. Show us your love for frozen pizza in a song, in a heartfelt moment, or any way you want! We want to see it all! If you're ready to take the lead, now is the perfect time to enter this contest and take frozen pizza to a whole new level! Dr. Oetker will select the winner based on originality, creativity, and the ability to reignite the buzz around frozen pizza.

The Prize: A Year of Free Pizza and the Official Publicist of Frozen Pizza Title

One lucky winner will score a year of free Dr. Oetker pizza and earn the prestigious title of Official Publicist of Frozen Pizza - The winner will be revealed on Dr. Oetker Canada's social media channels on December 5th.

For full contest details and to enter, visit http://droetkerfrozenpizzapublicist.com

About Dr. Oetker Canada

Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd was established in 1960 and has provided innovative quality food to Canadian consumers. Inspired by rich heritage, Dr. Oetker Canada is committed to consumers, the environment, and society. That's because bringing people together and creating a taste of home is at the heart of everything they do. From baking products to desserts, snacks, and pizza, Dr. Oetker Canada provides a wide range of beloved brands and food offerings to meet people's tastes and needs.

Check out

Dr. Oetker Canada: Website

X: droetker_canada

Instagram: @droetkercanada

TikTok: droetkercanada

SOURCE Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: Kelly Duffy [Director, Client Services], [email protected]; or Emily McCallen [Director, Production], [email protected].