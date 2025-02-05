Dr. Oetker frozen pizzas made in Canada

LONDON, ON, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The following is a statement from Dr. Oetker Canada:

Dr. Oetker Canada remains committed to Canadian manufacturing, with most of our products made in Canada using locally sourced ingredients.

With over 190 products and a culture of innovation, Dr. Oetker Canada has grown to become the market leader in the frozen pizza category in Canada.

Our London, Ontario facility produces 400,000 pizzas daily, supporting 430 jobs and a thriving agri-food community. We source key ingredients—wheat from Ontario and Alberta, tomato sauce from Leamington, and cheese from Ontario and Quebec—using 53,000 pounds of Canadian cheese per day. Our expansion has boosted employment and strengthened partnerships with Canadian farmers and food processors.

We are grateful for our Canadian partners and proud to contribute to Ontario's growing agri-food sector.

