TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Oetker is helping Canadians find their Canadian Made frozen pizzas with a pronunciation PS"EH": it's "Ge ᐧ Se ᐧ P ᐧ EH", "Ris ᐧ Toh ᐧ Ron ᐧ T ᐧ EH," and "Ca ᐧ Sa ᐧ Dee ᐧ Ma ᐧ M ᐧ EH."

Dr.Oetker - Stick With Canadian Made

Amid tariff tensions, Canadians who want to buy Canadian are challenged by multiple and misleading packaging labels. How many of us have spent long minutes frozen with indecision in the frozen aisle squinting at box after box, trying to see where they were made? Now, Dr. Oetker has apologized (how Canadian!) to anyone who didn't know that their three most popular pizza lines — Giuseppe, Ristorante, and Casa di Mama — are made in their Ontario facilities (except for the vegan, gluten-free, and specialty products). The brand is rolling out packaging stickers and out-of-home pronunciation guides to make the pizzas' patriotic spirit super clear, eh.

"For over fifty years, Dr. Oetker Canada has been serving up delicious, easy-to-make meals in Canadian kitchens," states Laura Jones, Marketing Manager. "We're committed to Canadian manufacturing, with most of our products made in Canada using locally sourced ingredients. Dr. Oetker is sticking with Canadian workers, Canadian ingredients, Canadian values, and Canadian made – like we hope every Canadian does."

"We leaned into a playful campaign to connect with Canadians on an emotional level – bringing some fun and national pride to the conversation. While our brands offer an authentic Italian pizzeria experience, make no mistake, we're proudly made right here in Canada… Ultimately, Dr. Oetker is about celebrating the rich diversity of Canada and bringing everyone to the table," says Zineb Benslimane, Senior Brand Manager.

Ristorante, Giuseppe, and Casa di Mama are made in London and Mississauga, Ontario. Dr. Oetker's London, Ontario facility produces 400,000 pizzas daily, supporting 430 jobs and a thriving agri-food community. They source wheat from Ontario and Alberta, tomato sauce from Leamington, and cheese from Ontario and Quebec — using 53,000 pounds of Canadian cheese per day. The brand is grateful for their Canadian partners and proud to contribute to Ontario's growing agri-food sector.

About Dr. Oetker Canada

Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd was established in 1960 and has provided innovative quality food to Canadian consumers. Inspired by rich heritage, Dr. Oetker Canada is committed to consumers, the environment, and society. That's because bringing people together and creating a taste of home is at the heart of everything they do. From baking products to desserts, snacks, and pizza, Dr. Oetker Canada provides a wide range of beloved brands and food offerings to meet people's tastes and needs.

