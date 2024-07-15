Join the Celebration: Grand Reopening of Red Apple Stores in Valleyview, Alberta!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Valleyview residents, get ready for something special! Red Apple Stores is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of our completely transformed store at 4803 A 50 Avenue. Save the date—Friday, Aug 2—for a spectacular celebration packed with unbeatable deals, special promotions, and fun surprises for the whole family.

We've poured our heart and soul into renovating this store to bring you a superior shopping experience. Here's a sneak peek at what's new:

Improved Store Layout: Discover a more spacious and shopper-friendly environment with wider aisles, vibrant signage, and upgraded fixtures designed with your convenience in mind.

Enhanced Product Organization: Enjoy a more intuitive product arrangement that makes finding your favorites faster and easier than ever.

Be among the first to experience our revamped store at the grand reopening, which kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 am on August 2nd. The first 100 customers will be treated to a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket. Plus, every customer will receive a complimentary shopping tote while supplies last. And that's not all—throughout the weekend, enjoy exclusive, limited-time deals and enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree! No purchase is necessary to enter the contest.

Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores, couldn't be more excited about the grand reopening. "We are committed to providing exceptional value and an enhanced shopping experience for our customers. This renovation is a testament to our dedication to continuously improve to our stores. We want every visit to be enjoyable and memorable, with competitive prices, unique deals, and a welcoming atmosphere," he shared.

This grand reopening is more than just a store event; it's a community celebration. "We're not just reopening a store; we're unveiling a new shopping destination that reflects our commitment to the Valleyview community. We can't wait for everyone to see the amazing changes we've made," Proctor added.

So, gather your friends and family and come celebrate with us at our newly renovated store in Valleyview, AB. We can't wait to welcome you and show off our fresh new look!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]