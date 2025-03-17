Join the Celebration: Grand Reopening of Newly Refreshed Red Apple Stores in Wadena & Shaunavon, SK!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready, Wadena and Shaunavon! Red Apple Stores is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of our newly refreshed stores in Wadena, SK (54 Main Street North,) and Shaunavon, SK (182 - 3rd Avenue West). Mark your calendars for Friday, April 11, 2025, and join us as we celebrate a whole new shopping experience with exciting deals, giveaways, and fun for the entire family!

After undergoing renovations, these stores are now better than ever, offering a more enjoyable shopping experience with:

A Fresh New Look – Upgraded store design with a bright and inviting atmosphere.

– Upgraded store design with a bright and inviting atmosphere. Enhanced Shopping Experience – Wider aisles, improved signage, and organized product displays make shopping easier and more convenient.

– Wider aisles, improved signage, and organized product displays make shopping easier and more convenient. More Great Finds – A fantastic selection of food, fashion, home essentials, toys, everyday needs, and our sweet Candyworks™ candy shop!

Be among the first to step into our refreshed stores on April 11 at 9:00 AM, when we'll kick things off with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Plus, enjoy these exclusive Grand Reopening perks:

The first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and a free laundry basket.

shopping card and a free laundry basket. Get a limited-edition Red Apple shopping bag (while supplies last).

shopping bag (while supplies last). Take advantage of door-crasher deals and special promotions all weekend long.

Enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree - no purchase necessary!

"We're beyond excited to reopen our refreshed stores in Wadena and Shaunavon," says Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Red Apple Stores. "These updates reflect our commitment to delivering an outstanding shopping experience, unbeatable value, and a welcoming atmosphere for our customers. We can't wait to welcome everyone and celebrate together!"

Don't miss this exciting event! Gather your family and friends and join us for a grand reopening celebration packed with big savings, fun surprises, and a refreshed shopping experience. Stay connected for sneak peeks and updates by joining our E-Club and following Wadena's, Shaunavon's Facebook pages.

We can't wait to see you there!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]