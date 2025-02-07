To amplify this initiative, BRP will make a donation to six anti-bullying organizations worldwide, for every public social post shared on that day. Last year alone, the BRP community raised CAD $100,000 as part of Yellow Day, which was donated to support organizations dedicated to fighting bullying in their communities.

"Fighting intimidation is a universal cause that unites us all. Whether we've witnessed, experienced, or even maybe contributed to it one way or another, bullying leaves a lasting impact, " said Elise Auvachez-Millot, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Government Relations and CSR at BRP. "Worldwide, one in three children is bullied at school, and nearly half of working professionals report experiencing bullying in their workplace. Through Yellow Day, we aim to shine a light on the importance of taking collective action to build a world where everyone feels safe and respected."

Join BRP this February 13th in wearing yellow to make a difference and help continue the fight against bullying. Show your support by posting a photo on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #RideOutIntimidation.

BRP'S Ride Out Intimidation Program

Since the launch of the program in 2022, BRP has been investing in communities where the company is present to help ride out intimidation. To do so, BRP has partnered with nearly 30 organizations with anti-bullying programs, including the Born This Way Foundation (US), Ditch the Label (UK and Mexico), Dare to Care (Canada) and the World Anti-Bullying Forum. BRP also teamed up with a variety of ambassadors, such as Bikers Against Bullies Worldwide to take a stand against bullying.

About BRP



BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and employs close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2024.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For media enquiries: Émilie Proulx, Media Relations, [email protected]