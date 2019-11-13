Johnny Reid Confirmed to Perform on CTV's THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE, Sunday Nov. 17

– Award-winning singer-songwriter set to perform songs from his new holiday album –

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV announced today that JUNO Award-winning artist Johnny Reid returns to perform on THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE, airing Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found. Performing songs from his brand-new holiday album My Kind Of Christmas available for purchase here, Reid joins parade co-hosts Melissa Grelo and Marci Ien (THE SOCIAL) during the broadcast from the new enchanted winter wonderland set.

Also spreading holiday cheer in CTV's broadcast of the world's largest children's parade is multi-platinum 2019 JUNO Award nominees Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine (THE LAUNCH), who will be found along the parade route with roaming reporter Kelsey McEwen (YOUR MORNING) Additionally, Toronto Maple Leaf's anthem singer and up-and-coming vocal sensation Martina Ortiz-Luis performs holiday favourites as well.

An encore presentation of THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE airs Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. ET on CTV. In addition to on-air coverage, CTV's parade-day essential website CTV.ca/Santa returns with all of the latest THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE news, parade route changes, on-demand access post-broadcast, as well as exclusive video content.

