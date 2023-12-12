Jimmy Muir Joins FirstService Residential as Business Development Director

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential, Ontario's leading property management company, named Jimmy Muir as Business Development Director in the Ontario GTA market. The expansion of the business development team led by Stacey Kurck, Vice President, Client Engagement & Business Development, is part of FirstService Residential's strategic investment in the fast-growing Ontario market.

Muir brings with him years of industry experience in business development that will serve FirstService Residential clients well while aligning with the company's service-first philosophy.

"In his new role as Business Development Director, Jimmy will focus on helping grow the company's portfolio of managed communities within the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding region," said Kurck. "Our clients value our depth of resources and our expertise in the condo management industry, so there is a great opportunity for growth in our market."

"Jimmy's appointment to the Business Development team will help us continue advancing our strategy for growth and allow us to make connections with more communities looking for professional management," said Mark Hopkins, President of FirstService Residential Ontario.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the FirstService Residential team," said Muir. "I'm looking forward to uncovering the challenges boards face and working to provide them with creative solutions."

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across Canada and the United States. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ andTSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

