Jim Estill of Danby Appliances named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Ontario winner

Jim started reselling computers out of the trunk of his car before going on to build multiple profitable companies and investing in over 150 technology start-ups. Jim purchased Danby, a 70-year old business that makes everything from washing machines and dishwashers to fridges and air conditioners, in 2017. His creativity and innovative thinking completely revitalized the company in less than three years. "Jim is the definition of an unstoppable entrepreneur — he fearlessly experiments with new ventures while never losing sound business judgement in evaluating new opportunities," says Craig Roskos , EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "He understood every risk and took immediate action to eliminate unprofitable channels to lay the groundwork for Danby's future growth and success, leading to a sky-rocketing spike in Canadian revenues." As a serial innovator and tech entrepreneur, Jim leads by example to encourage employees to think differently and experiment with products and processes. That's led to breakthrough inventions like Parcel Guard — the first smart mailbox to hit the market — and ShipperBee — an environmentally friendly way to ship packages. His use of e-commerce and smart home products is propelling Danby to strong revenue growth.

"Jim took a traditional company that makes "big metal boxes" and turned it into an innovative business that's revolutionizing the industry," says Paula Smith, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "It speaks volumes to the entrepreneurial and creative culture that he enables within the organization."



Jim's belief in doing the right thing for his company, community and around the world led Danby to become the first Canadian business to obtain a Sponsorship Agreement Holder designation from the Government of Canada to help resettle refugees moving to the country. He approached this philanthropic venture like a business, hiring refugees on to prepare them for joining the Canadian workforce. These efforts, Jim's commitment to local charities and his engaged leadership style, all make up the Canadian DNA of Danby.

Also recognized at the gala were Derek and Jennifer Woodgate of cuddle + kind with a Special Citation for Social Entrepreneur and Annette Verschuren of NRStor Inc. with a Special Citation Award for Master Entrepreneur.

What's next?

As the Ontario region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019, Jim Estill will compete with top entrepreneurs from the Pacific, Prairies, Québec and Atlantic regions for the national honour of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Canada, to be presented at a gala celebration on 28 November 2019 in Toronto. In June 2020, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 will move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Ontario category award recipients:

Business-to-business Products and Services

Waste Solutions Canada | London

Jason Wilcox



Business-to-consumer Products and Services

Danby Appliances | Guelph

Jim Estill



Emerging Entrepreneur

Borrowell | Toronto

Andrew Graham and Eva Wong

Health and Life Sciences

EHN Canada | Toronto

Joe Manget



Manufacturing and Construction

Aecon Group Inc. | Etobicoke

John M. Beck



Professional Services

Calian Group Ltd. | Ottawa

Kevin Ford



Technology

Fleet Complete | Toronto

Tony Lourakis



Transportation and Logistics

Fleet Optics Inc.| Mississauga

John Mann and Vince Buckley



Young Entrepreneur

Viral Nation Inc. | Vaughan

Joseph Gagliese and Mathew Micheli



SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

