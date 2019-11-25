JHR Award in Extraordinary Achievement in Human Rights Reporting and JHR/RBC Award for Outstanding Work by an Indigenous Youth Reporter

Hodan Nalayeh put the stories that mattered to her in to headlines. She wanted to help Somali people, in particular women, understand what their rights are and how they can change their destiny.

This year, in honour of her groundbreaking leadership launching Integration TV and providing voices from across Somalia with a powerful global platform, JHR is delighted to announce Hodan Nalayeh as the posthumous award winner of Journalists for Human Rights' annual human rights reporting award.

While we mourn her tragic death earlier this year on assignment in Somalia, we are honoured to celebrate her life and legacy as an inspiration for the change we hope to see worldwide.

Previous award winners include David Bruser and Jayme Poisson for their powerful coverage of mercury poisoning in Grassy Narrows First Nation in the Toronto Star; the 2017 award went to Sara Mojtehedzadeh, also of the Toronto Star, for her tenacious reporting on workers' rights in Ontario. In 2016, the award went to Paul Barnsley of Aboriginal Peoples Television Network for a lifetime of work ensuring the voices and stories of Indigenous peoples in Canada are integral to the national conversation. In 2015 it went to Christiane Amanpour for her leadership in and commitment to human rights reporting on CNN.

Award for Outstanding Work by an Indigenous Youth Reporter.

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is excited to recognize outstanding journalism from a First Nations, Métis or Inuit journalist with JHR's first ever award for Outstanding Work by an Indigenous Youth Reporter. JHR conceived of this award as part of the organization's Indigenous Reporters Program, which seeks to increase the quality and quantity of Indigenous stories and voices in the media in Canada, and in recognition of the outstanding work young Indigenous journalists are producing and consequently reshaping public narratives in Canada today. The 2019 winners of the award are the Mushkego Lowland Advocates, a group of eight high school students and recent graduates from Fort Severn First Nation.

This past summer, the youth came together to work, learn, write and produce, multimedia including journalism for their community. They were nominated for their radio and video piece, aired on August 15, 2019, called "Access to mental health services with Cst. Alex Lewis".

The award is funded by the RBC Foundation in support of RBC Future Launch, a commitment to helping young Canadians prepare for the jobs of tomorrow. The award winner will be announced this evening at Night for Rights.

Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 17 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with 15,565 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, with Syrian journalists in Turkey, South Sudan, Jordan, Kenya, and with Indigenous communities in Canada. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca.

