OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - During their Annual General Meeting on October 9th, the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies-Canada (ACEC) was pleased to announce Jérôme Pelletier, P.Eng., President and CEO of BBA, as the new Chair of the ACEC Board of Directors for the 2024–2025 term.

Mr. Pelletier brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and skill to his new role as Chair, particularly when it comes to sustainability and innovation.

With over 20 years of experience at BBA, across-Canada consulting engineering firm focused on guiding the energy and natural resources industry toward decarbonization and zero waste, Mr. Pelletier is known for his ability to engage talented teams and lead them in helping clients transform using reliable, safe, and sustainable solutions. His success stems from a deep understanding of industry challenges and sharp business acumen in a rapidly changing world.

Mr. Pelletier strongly believes that the future of our country depends on prioritizing sustainable innovation and inclusive growth, and that the consulting engineering industry plays a major role in Canada's success on this front.

"It's a tremendous honour to take on this role in promoting our members as essential technical experts and community builders across the country," Jérôme Pelletier stated upon being named Chair. "Drawing on the exceptional legacy of my predecessor, Allyson Desgroseilliers, I'm excited to help foster sustainable and lasting prosperity for our industry and all Canadians."

"Jérôme's leadership, expertise and passion will greatly benefit our organization in the lead up to the next federal election," noted ACEC President and CEO John Gamble. "The coming months and campaign period will provide a critical opportunity for us to further advocate for members and drive positive change for our industry, and with Jérôme as Chair, I'm certain we will achieve just that."

About ACEC

ACEC represents companies in Canada that provide professional engineering services to both public and private sector clients. These services include the planning, design and execution of all types of engineering projects, as well as providing independent advice and expertise in a wide range of engineering and engineering-related fields. For more information about ACEC, please visit www.acec.ca.

