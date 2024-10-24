ACEC-Canada Announced Negin Tousi as Allen D. William Scholarship Award Winner

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies-Canada (ACEC) is pleased to announce that the 2025 Allen D. Williams Scholarship was awarded to Negin Tousi, EIT, ENV SP, of David Nairne & Associates.

An exceptional young leader in the consulting engineering industry, Negin has proven time and again that her ability to take projects over the finish line is truly exemplary. With over seven years of experience in water and wastewater treatment, as well as in conveyance for rural, urban, and Indigenous communities across Canada, Negin is known for implementing innovative solutions that address complex challenges. Her inclusive approach and ability to foster positive collaboration among a wide range of diverse stakeholders is widely praised by her peers. Negin's focus on community engagement and safety, as well as her deep understanding of what's needed for the water sector and the future of the industry, makes her a strategic leader in her field.

Negin began her engineering practice as a member of WSP's BC infrastructure team, and she's now a Project Manager with David Nairne & Associates (DNA) in North Vancouver. Her drive to join the industry was rooted in a passion for making a positive difference in the lives of others. That's why she focuses on sustainability and community impact for each project she works on, particularly in Indigenous communities across British Columbia. She does all this while also advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion in her workplace and beyond.

With the goal of advancing values she believes in, Negin has volunteered with many industry organizations throughout her career, including ACEC-BC, the BC Water and Wastewater Association, and the American Waterworks Association. Through this work, she pushes for better industry standards and community-focused policies by engaging directly with local municipalities, lawmakers, and key decision-makers.

With such a clear commitment to the consulting engineering industry, it's no wonder that Negin is enthusiastic about inspiring the next generation of professionals. As a mentor in various programs, including Scientists and Innovators in Schools, Women in Science and Engineering, and UBC Applied Science, Negin has worked to guide and empower young people on their journeys to becoming consulting engineers.

Negin is a strategic innovator, community leader, and industry champion—all core attributes that make her a natural choice for the Allen D. Williams Scholarship. As this year's award winner, Negin will certainly continue to make valuable contributions to her province and the country over the years to come.

Every year, ACEC awards a young engineer with a scholarship to recognize their leadership within the industry and to commemorate Allen D. Williams, past ACEC Chair and founder of Williams Engineering Inc. The scholarship provides the recipient with funding to cover registration, airfare and accommodations to attend the annual conference of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC). Please visit www.acec.ca to view the recipient's award video and learn more.

