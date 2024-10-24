ACEC-Canada Honours MP Francis Scarpaleggia with the 2024 Chair's Award

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies-Canada (ACEC) is pleased to announce Member of Parliament Francis Scarpaleggia as the recipient of the 2024 Chair's Award.

Every year, the outgoing Chair of ACEC's Board of Directors presents this prestigious award to an individual, individuals, or organizations who have had a positive impact on the consulting engineering industry. During this year's Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards gala on October 24, 2024, ACEC's outgoing Chair, Allyson Desgroseilliers, P.Eng., presented the award to Mr. Scarpaleggia in recognition of his leadership in advancing data-based climate resilience and environmental policy.

Mr. Scarpaleggia's Private Member's Bill C-317—which proposes the creation of a national flood and drought forecasting strategy—exemplifies a commitment that strongly aligns with ACEC's advocacy efforts, particularly when it comes to building a more sustainable and stronger future for all Canadians. At a time when bipartisan cooperation is rare, the bill achieved the commendable feat of passing through the House of Commons with all-party support. By championing a bill that advances evidence-based policy in the fight against climate change, Mr. Scarpaleggia is raising the standard for effective, collaborative policymaking while also addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing the country today.

As a Member of Parliament for the riding of Lac Saint-Louis for over 20 years, Mr. Scarpaleggia's passion for protecting Canada's freshwater has driven him to introduce various environmental legislative proposals, including banning bulk-water exports, prohibiting the dumping of toxic mining waste into bodies of water, and improving Canada's drinking-water guidelines. Through his involvement with the House of Commons environment committee, he has helped initiate in-depth studies on the federal government's freshwater policy and on the impact of the oil sands on Canada's water resources.

"Mr. Scarpaleggia's leadership in this area is a testament to the power of informed decision-making and the role that rigorous data analysis plays in shaping policies that safeguard our communities and natural resources," stated Ms. Desgroseilliers as she congratulated Mr. Scarpaleggia during the ceremony, "His commitment has not only furthered the goals of ACEC but has also provided a model for others to follow in addressing the complex environmental challenges we face."

ACEC President and CEO John Gamble hopes to see more cross-party support for this kind of evidence-based policy thanks to Mr. Scarpaleggia's work. "Promoting sustainability and strengthening our communities has never been more essential," said Mr. Gamble. "I'm pleased to see Mr. Scarpaleggia recognized for his dedication to advancing these goals, which are shared by ACEC and the entire consulting engineering industry."

