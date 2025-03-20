Heidi Peters will be vice-chair

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Jeremy Hall (Para rowing) has been elected chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council following the group's first meeting with its newly elected members.

Hall, who has been vice-chair for the past two years, is midway through his four-year term. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympian takes over from outgoing chair Erica Gavel (wheelchair basketball) who concluded her term on the council earlier this year.

Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)) Jeremy Hall (R) and Heidi Peters (L) have been elected chair and vice-chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

"I am honoured to be elected as chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council by my fellow council members," said Hall. "We've gained tremendous momentum under Erica's leadership, and I'm eager to continue advocating on behalf of our Paralympic athletes to amplify their voice on both a national and international stage. Following one of our country's most successful performances at the Paralympic Games, I look forward to building on that success and furthering the Paralympic Movement."

Heidi Peters (sitting volleyball), who is just beginning her four-year term on the council, was selected to be vice-chair. The three-time Paralympian won bronze as part of Canada's women's sitting volleyball team at Paris 2024, the nation's first medal in the sport.

"Thank you to my fellow council members for their trust and belief in me to elect me as vice-chair," said Peters. "We have a council with a lot of diverse Para sport experience, and I look forward to working together to achieve the goals we set. I plan to lean into the increased value of the athlete voice, especially in Canada, and utilize this position to continuously strive for growth. I also hope to increase communication and relationships among all Para athletes in Canada."

Both Hall and Peters will also sit on the CPC's Board of Directors as athlete representatives.

The seven members of the Athletes' Council are: Hall, Peters, Amy Burk (goalball), Tyler McGregor (Para ice hockey), Christina Picton (Para nordic skiing), Amanda Rummery (Para athletics), and Abi Tripp (Para swimming).

The Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council is an elected group of current and retired Paralympic athletes who advocate for the best interests of Canada's Paralympians and the Paralympic Movement in Canada.

For more information on the Athletes' Council, please visit Paralympic.ca/athletes/athletes-council.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Media Contact: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700